06/26 What You’re Saying: Arlen Custer, Ed King, and Michael Whittingham

One must be heartened by the ballot access reform law newly opening up this state's electoral system to more than the two party duopoly which has perennially controlled North Carolina politics.
But with unlimited campaign money still determining who can be a successful candidate of both the N.C. Republican and N.C. Democratic Parties at all levels of government, choice of both parties' candidates has long been more plutocratic or oligarchical rather than democratic.
Voters here have had to choose between the lesser of two evils on the ballot than vote for a candidate who more truly represents the views of the voter. Thus, political reform has been hard, if not prohibitive, to come by in North Carolina, where Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dum politics rule.
In order to establish a more democratic electoral system in this state and open up the possibility of real political change, we not only must rid our present system of unequal and corrupt voting districts, but broaden the range of the political ideologies of candidates voters can choose between on the ballot. Third and fourth party candidates, adding political ideological diversity to the voter's range of choice, seem a wise direction for NC political reform to turn to.
The recent ballot access reform law passed by the state legislature is certainly a step in the right direction. A follow-up bill for ranked voting in North Carolina elections seems called for to further make our electoral system more democratic. I suggest a bipartisan committee of the legislature accompany Gov. Cooper to Maine to see if there isn't something in Maine's ranked voting system that could help Tar Heel voters get office-holders that more truly represent their real political and economic convictions.
Ed King
Pittsboro
While I realize it is too soon for my response I find I must. In response to Rene de la Varre's response to my letter asserting I am anti-Semitic:
Many rabbis have criticized Israel. Are they anti Semitic? I am against any violence and abuse by anyone, including our own government.
In my brief letter I was only showing the history of Israel and how it has intensified the conflict in the Middle East. And Israel with the help of the West only helps to make it worse.
For me I can't understand the conflict between Jews, Christians and Muslims given that they all believe in the same God. Is this really what their God wants? His children fighting, abusing and killing each other? Jews in particular should have learned the hardest lesson at the hands of the Nazis. Instead it looks like they learned the wrong lesson. And that goes for America too.
Arlen Custer
Durham
Recently viewed photos of the immigration detention centers. Crowded rooms, children sleeping on concrete floors.
The pictures I viewed were taken in 2014.
Let's face it folks, this is simply more selective outraged manufactured by mainstream media.
Michael Whittingham
Roxboro
