Chatham County early voting: Where to vote, who’s running

There are four places for residents to vote early in Chatham County.

The early-voting locations are throughout the county and include the Chatham County Board of Elections office. The hours for all locations are the same.







People will be able to register to vote during early voting or update their name and addresses. The Board of Elections office has a map where you can type your address to find the closest voting site at vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup/

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Chatham County Early Voting 2018

Here are the early voting locations and times:







Board of Elections Main Office

Location: 984 D Thompson St., Pittsboro





Wednesday, Oct. 17- Friday, Oct. 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 22 - Friday, Oct. 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 29 - Friday, Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.







Northeast District Park

Location: 5408 Big Woods Road, Chapel Hill





Wednesday, Oct. 17- Friday, Oct. 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 22 - Friday, Oct. 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 29 - Friday, Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.







Earl B. Fitts Community Center

Location: 111 S. Third Ave., Siler City

Wednesday, Oct. 17- Friday, Oct. 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 22 - Friday, Oct. 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 29 - Friday, Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.







Goldston Town Hall

Location: 40 Coral Ave., Goldston

Wednesday, Oct. 17- Friday, Oct. 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 22 - Friday, Oct. 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 29 - Friday, Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chatham County Board of Commissioners

District 3

▪ Diana Hestor Hales (D)

▪ Brian Lex Bock (R)

District 4

▪ Julius Neill Lindley (R)

▪ James Grant Crawford (D)

District 5

▪ Walter Lee Petty

Chatham County Clerk of Superior Court

▪ Dana Marie Hackney (D)

Chatham County Sheriff

▪ Michael Ray Roberson (D)

Chatham County Board of Education

District 3

▪ Delcenia Sorrell Turner

District 4

▪ Jane Allen Wilson

District 5

▪ Gary L. Leonard

Chatham Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

▪ John S. Glosson

▪ Richard Drake Hayes III

NC District Court Judge District 15B

▪ Joseph (Joe) Moody Buckner

State questions

Six amendments to the N.C. Constitution have been proposed and will become law if a majority of the voters support them. More information about these amendments and North Carolina’s judicial races is available online.

▪ Amendment 1: “Constitutional amendment protecting the right of the people to hunt, fish, and harvest wildlife.”

▪ Amendment 2: “Constitutional amendment to strengthen protections for victims of crime; to establish certain absolute basic rights for victims; and to ensure the enforcement of these rights.”

▪ Amendment 3: “Constitutional amendment to reduce the income tax rate in North Carolina to a maximum allowable rate of seven percent (7%).”

▪ Amendment 4: “Constitutional amendment to require voters to provide photo identification before voting in person.”

▪ Amendment 5: “Constitutional amendment to change the process for filling judicial vacancies that occur between judicial elections from a process in which the Governor has sole appointment power to a process in which the people of the State nominate individuals to fill vacancies by way of a commission comprised of appointees made by the judicial, executive, and legislative branches charged with making recommendations to the legislature as to which nominees are deemed qualified; then the legislature will recommend at least two nominees to the Governor via legislative action not subject to gubernatorial veto; and the Governor will appoint judges from among these nominees.”

▪ Amendment 6: “Constitutional amendment to establish an eight-member Bipartisan Board of Ethics and Elections Enforcement in the Constitution to administer ethics and elections law.”