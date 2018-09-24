Want a say on Lloyd Farm development? Here’s your chance.

Another grocery store could be coming to Carrboro.

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting that could shape the development of one of the largest remaining parcels in Carrboro. The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. in Town Hall.

Developers want to rezone about 40 acres known as Lloyd Farm for a mixed-use project which would include a 60,000-square foot Harris Teeter, shops and senior-living homes. Lloyd Farm is near the intersection of N.C. 54 and Old Fayetteville Road and across the street from Carrboro Plaza where there already is a Food Lion.

If the rezoning is approved, Argus Development Group of Charlotte will oversee the $105.9 million project. Construction could start in 2020 with the first phase being completed in 2021. The Orange County tax assessor has estimated the property will be assessed at approximately $64 million. The property, which is owned by Shelton Gene Lloyd and Brody L. Lloyd, is currently valued at $1.15 million according to tax records.

Developers say there will be substantial buffering for the surrounding neighborhoods, pedestrian access, public transit connections and preservation of natural features and wetlands. The property is served by three bus lines, according to the filing.

“We are excited about our latest development plan for Lloyd Farm,” said Ted Barnes of Argus Development. “This is a wonderful opportunity for Carrboro to unify this 40 acres into a well-planned, mixed-use development plan as opposed to seeing it developed piecemeal parcel by parcel over time.”

Argus Development plans on calling the retail portion the Shops of Lloyd Farm, and the 220-unit senior living complex near the post office the Lofts of Lloyd Farm. It will have one- and two-bedroom units along with free-standing duplexes.

An extended event lawn with an amphitheater also is in the new proposal. The developer also will donate about 4.67 acres of land to the town.

The Carrboro Planning Board approved the proposal unanimously (9-0) on Sept. 6 and forwarded its recommendation to the aldermen.

Development of the Lloyd Farm property has been controversial, with neighbors worried about storm-water runoff and traffic.

The project was first proposed in 2011 and brought to the town in 2014 where it stalled. In December 2016, the Board of Aldermen rejected a development proposal with a 5-2 vote. Argus resubmitted its latest proposal this past spring with an economic impact statement.

The Harris Teeter could employee about 125 people with an average salary of $27,412, the statement said. Other businesses there could create about 300 more jobs. Builders expect to hire about 350 temporary workers for construction.





Carrboro could see its property tax collection increase by more than $3.5 million over 10 years because of the development. The school system could reap about $1.2 million over the same time, while the county’s share of tax revenue could be about $5 million. In sale tax receipts, Carrboro’s share could be almost $1 million over 10 years, while the county is projected to pull in about $6.6 million.

Mayor Lydia Lavelle said in a WCHL interview last week that she expects to see a better plan from the developers at the meeting.

“Our board is very familiar with this project,” Lavelle said. “The developer and the Lloyds have gone back to the table, tweaked the plan, spoken with neighbors and will bring forward what will be a great plan for the town. Board members are interested in what they have to show us.

The Lloyd Farm development was a campaign issue last fall during municipal elections. Candidates for the Board of Aldermen were asked about their thoughts on what the property should become.

Alderwoman Randee Haven O’Donnell said it could meet the needs of the neighborhood and pair favorably with commercial development aims.

“It can serve the larger Carrboro community,” she said.

Alderman Sammy Slade said he was concerned about the environmental impact of building on the property.

“The property [must] not exacerbate flooding issues,” he said. “Any commercial development in Carrboro, including the Lloyd property, must be built to standards that are appropriate to the climate emergency that we are now in. This means being built for pedestrians and bikes, and moving away from a car-centric design.”