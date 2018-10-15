Durham County early voting: Where to vote, who’s running

Durham County voters will choose who represents them in the courthouse, legislature and Congress among other races this election season

The winners of the Democratic primaries for sheriff and district attorney that were contested in May are unopposed on the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election.

Santana Deberry defeated incumbent District Attorney Roger Echols, and Clarence Birkhead defeated incumbent Sheriff Mike Andrews. Neither has an opponent on the ballot, though Birkhead has two announced write-in challengers: George Boykin and sheriff’s Maj. Paul Martin.

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 17. Find lists of candidates and early voting schedules for Chatham, Orange and Wake counties at www.newsobserver.com and www.heraldsun.com.

Here’s information for Durham County:

Early voting

Locations:

▪ Board of Elections Office, 201 N. Roxboro St.

▪ Duke University Brodhead Center, 402 Chapel Drive

▪ East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Lane

▪ N.C. Central University Turner Law Building, 640 Nelson St.

▪ North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road

▪ South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave.

Same-day registration

Durham residents may “same-day register” at any early voting site. They must bring one of these documents or acceptable photo ID: a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document.

Early voting schedule for all sites

Oct. 17: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 19: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 21: Noon to 4 p.m.

Oct. 22: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 23: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 28: Noon to 4 p.m.

Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 30: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 31: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 1: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 3: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Election Day is Nov. 6. Look up your voter information at dconc.gov/elect

Durham County races

District Attorney:

▪ Satana Deberry, Democrat

Clerk of Superior Court:

▪ Archie Smith, Democrat

Sheriff:

▪ Clarence Birkhead, Democrat

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor:

▪ David Harris

▪ Natalie Murdock

▪ Jason Watson

▪ Laura Marie Davis

Judges

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 1 (Jackson seat):

▪ Barbara Jackson, Republican

▪ Christopher (Chris) Anglin, Republican

▪ Anita Earls, Democrat

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 1 (Arrowood seat):

▪ Andrew T. Heath, Republican

▪ John S. Arrowood, Democrat

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 2 (Calabria seat):

▪ Jefferson G. Griffin, Republican

▪ Tobias (Toby) Hampson, Democrat

▪ Sandra Alice Ray, Republican

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 3 (Elmore seat):

▪ Chuck Kitchen, Republican

▪ Michael Monaco Sr., Libertarian

▪ Allegra Katherine Collins, Democrat

N.C. Superior Court Judge District 14B Seat 1 (Hardin seat):

▪ James E. (Jim) Hardin Jr., Democrat

N.C. Superior Court Judge District 14B Seat 2 (O’Foghludha seat):

▪ Michael O’Foghludha, Democrat

N.C. Superior Court Judge District 14B Seat 3 (O’Neal seat):

▪ Josephine Kerr Davis, Democrat

▪ Dawn Baxton, Democrat

N.C. District Court Judge District 14 Seat 1 (Battaglia seat):

▪ Dave Hall, Democrat

▪ Fred Battaglia Jr., Democrat

N.C. District Court Judge District 14 Seat 2 (Walker seat):

▪ Doretta L. Walker, Democrat

N.C. District Court Judge District 14 Seat 3 (Evans seat):

▪ Pat Evans, Democrat

N.C. District Court Judge District 14 Seat 4 (Wilks seat):

▪ Brian C. Wilks, Democrat

N.C. District Court Judge District 14 Seat 5 (Hill seat):

▪ James T. (Jim) Hill, Republican

▪ Clayton Jones, Democrat

N.C. District Court Judge District 14 Seat 6 (Maris seat):

▪ Amanda Maris, Democrat

North Carolina races

N.C. Senate District 20:

▪ Floyd B. McKissick Jr., Democrat

▪ Tom Stark, Republican

▪ Jared Erickson, Libertarian

N.C. Senate District 22:

▪ Rickey (Rick) Padgett, Republican

▪ Ray Ubinger, Libertarian

▪ Mike Woodard, Democrat

N.C. House of Representatives District 29:

▪ Charles Becker, Republican

▪ MaryAnn E. Black, Democrat

N.C. House of Representatives District 30:

▪ Marcia Morey, Democrat

▪ Matthew Wagoner, Libertarian

▪ B. Angelo Burch Sr., Republican

N.C. House of Representatives District 31:

▪ Zack Forde-Hawkins, Democrat

▪ Erik Raudsep, Libertarian

▪ Torian Webson, Republican

N.C. House of Representatives District 54:

▪ Robert T. Reives II, Democrat

▪ Jay Stobbs, Republican

Federal races

U.S. House of Representatives District 1:

▪ Roger W. Allison, Republican

▪ G.K. Butterfield, Democrat

U.S. House of Representatives District 4:

▪ Barbara Howe, Libertarian

▪ Steve A. (Von) Loor, Republican

▪ David Price, Democrat

N.C. Constitutional Amendments

Voters will vote for or against six amendments to the state constitution.

▪ “Constitutional amendment protecting the right of the people to hunt, fish, and harvest wildlife.”

▪ “Constitutional amendment to strengthen protections for victims of crime; to establish certain absolute basic rights for victims; and to ensure the enforcement of these rights.”

▪ “Constitutional amendment to reduce the income tax rate in North Carolina to a maximum allowable rate of seven percent (7%).”

▪ “Constitutional amendment to require voters to provide photo identification before voting in person.”

▪ “Constitutional amendment to change the process for filling judicial vacancies that occur between judicial elections from a process in which the Governor has sole appointment power to a process in which the people of the State nominate individuals to fill vacancies by way of a commission comprised of appointees made by the judicial, executive, and legislative branches charged with making recommendations to the legislature as to which nominees are deemed qualified; then the legislature will recommend at least two nominees to the Governor via legislative action not subject to gubernatorial veto; and the Governor will appoint judges from among these nominees.”

▪ “Constitutional amendment to establish an eight-member Bipartisan Board of Ethics and Elections Enforcement in the Constitution to administer ethics and elections law.”