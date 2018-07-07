Daybook for Sunday, July 8-Saturday, July 14

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, July 8
Books
Middle Grade Book Club: ‘Unusual Chickens from the Exceptional Poultry Farmer’
McIntyre’s bookseller leads a summer book club for kids ages 8-12; fun, crafts, snacks and great book talk. Details: 2 p.m. Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2t0n1rT, 919-542-3030.
Outings
APS Cat Adoption Event
Details: 2-3:30 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Holden Mill Hike at Eno River State Park
Challenging hike through the forested uplands, to the stonework ruins of the mill, and hiking back along the step pool sequences of the river. Moderate hike of 4.1 miles. Details: 10 a.m. Eno River State Park Office, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686, bit.ly/2KwiI1y.
Monday, July 9
Support Groups
Chapel Hill Memory Café
Memory Cafés provide opportunities for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. The Seymour Center, 2552 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. Contact: Kim Lamon-Loperfido, 919-245-4253.
Lectures & Discussions
Meet the Piedmont Laureate: Nancy Peacock
Nancy will conduct a writing and hands-on workshop about Writing the Character’s Emotional Life. Details: 6-8 p.m. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2JFrmv2, 919-560-7410.
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 2 Meeting
Details: 6-8 p.m. DPS Training Facility, Cafeteria, 2107 Hillandale Road, Durham. pac2durham.org.
Durham People’s Alliance 2018 Judicial Candidate Mixer
Details: 6 p.m. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2yqffNm, 919-901-0875.
Tuesday, July 10
Books
Robert Beatty, author of ‘Willa of the Wood’
Presentation, Q&A, and book signing. Details: 6-8 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 8030 Renaissance Parkway, Durham. bit.ly/2JID2gv.
Anne R. Keene, author of ‘The Cloudbuster Nine: The Untold Story of Ted Williams and the Baseball Team That Helped Win World War II’
Book discussion. Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2lcWUKg, 919-942-7373.
Duke Young Writer’s Camp Reading
Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. bit.ly/2l9CxgG, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Durham Arts Council 2019 Emerging Artists Grant Program Information Session
Free information session for artists to learn about the grant program. Details: 6 p.m. Chatham Arts Council Office, 118 West St., Pittsboro. Info: bit.ly/29IosVJ. Contact: Cheryl Chamblee, cchamblee@chathamartscouncil.org.
Outings
Northgate Heart & Sole Walkers Meeting
Guest speaker will be Deputy Brandon Smythers of the Durham Sherriff’s Department, Community Watch-Scope Division, who will discuss safety measures both at home and abroad. Details: 8:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Food Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2tYpmmY, 919-286-4400.
Billy Jonas - Summer Reading Performance at MakerLab
Fun-filled musical performance for the whole family. Details: 1-2 p.m. MakerLab@Northgate, 1058 N. Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2K052fb, 919-560-0116.
Billy Jonas - Summer Reading Performance at South Regional Library
Performer, singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and educator. Details: 6:30-7:30 p.m. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2MtlhzB, 919-560-7410.
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
All needleworkers and skill levels welcome. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St., Durham. Contact: jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Wednesday, July 11
Kids
Preschool Storytime
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings are welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Billy Jonas - Summer Reading Performance at North Regional Library
Performer, singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and educator. Details: 4-5 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2tbzFUt, 919-560-0231.
Thursday, July 12
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 5 Meeting
Details: 6 p.m. Golden Belt, Neighborhood Improvement Services, 807 E. Main St., Bldg 2, 3rd Floor, Durham.
Kids
ADF Presents: American Dance Festival Workshop for Kids
Community-centered dance and music workshop with teaching artists from the American Dance Festival’s Project Dance program. Kids of all ages are welcome. Details: 2-3 p.m. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. Register: bit.ly/2JCgmyq, 919-560-7410.
Outings
Billy Jonas - Summer Reading Performance at Stanford L. Warren Library
Performer, singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and educator. Details: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. Register: bit.ly/2HSbakc, 919-560-0270.
Billy Jonas - Summer Reading Performance at Southwest Regional Library
Performer, singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and educator. Registration required. Details: 4:15-5:15 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. Register: bit.ly/2ldnNxC, 919-560-8590.
Pull Up or Party! Summer Series
Live music; vendors; food; games; prizes. Details: 5-10 p.m. Donations accepted. Big C Waffles, 2110 Allendown Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2M6p98B.
Saturday, July 14
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 3 Meeting
Details: 10 a.m. Community and Family Life Recreation Center, Lyon Park, 1309 Halley St., Durham. pac3durhamnc.org.
Durham Police Department PAC 4 Meeting
Details: 10 a.m. Campus Hills Recreation Center, 2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham.
Horton High School Alumni Association Meeting
Details: 10 a.m. Horton Middle School, Suite 218, Pittsboro. 919-924-2723.
Chapel Hill Hamilton Road Fire Station Dedication
Formal dedication ceremony followed by a station open house. Details: 11 a.m. Fire Station 2, 1003 Hamilton Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2KOwahr.
Books
An Afternoon with Judy Hogan
Poetry writing workshop and readings with local author. Details: 2-5 p.m. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2yePJdB, 919-560-7410.
Outings
Pork, Pickles & Peanuts at Duke Homestead
Celebrate NC food culture and history; BBQ and pie contests; historical cooking method demonstrations. Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham. bit.ly/2oGdIdK, 919-627-6990.
Pokey Puppy Hike at Eno River State Park
Bring your leashed dog for a stroll to Bobbit Hole. Time allowed for sniffing and wading. Be sure to bring your dogs’ vaccination records, water (for people and pets), and poop bags. Details: 9 a.m. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Access, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686, bit.ly/2yWUGZ0.
History Hike: Early America on the Eno
Learn about the people who lived in and visited northern Durham on this four-mile hike. Friendly dogs welcome. Details: 10 a.m.-noon. West Point on The Eno Park, Meet at the West Point Mill, 5101 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2KMjYh3, 919-471-1623.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction are provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. Info: Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
