Daybook for Sunday, July 1-Saturday, July 7

Sunday, July 1
Outings
‘Find Waldo Local’ Scavenger Hunt Begins at The Regulator
Pick up your passport, visit participating local businesses throughout Durham, and get your passport stamped. Join The Regulator on Sunday, July 29, from 2-3:30 p.m. for a Waldo-themed party and the opportunity to win prizes. Details: 10 a.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. bit.ly/2JFzo7l, 919-286-2700.
Hillsborough’s Picnic in the Park
Featuring four musical acts, food trucks, community groups, kid’s activities. Details: Sunday, July 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Farmers Market Pavilion, River Park, 144 East Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2JzLvT5, 919-732-7741.
Monday, July 2
Books
Kamlesh D. Patel, author of ‘The Heartfulness Way’
Book discussion. Details: 6-7 p.m. South Regional Library, Children's Program Room, 4505 South Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2JOCd1K, 919-560-7410.
Wednesday, July 4
Independence Day Events
Chapel Hill July 4th Celebration
Fireworks; music; watermelon eating contest; gate attractions; family fun. Details: 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 a.m. $1 per person/$5 per family. Kenan Memorial Stadium, 104 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2HcOx9S.
Durham Independence Day Celebration
Tickets required for the USA Baseball game at 6:05 p.m. Gates will open for general admission at the end of the 7th inning. Viewing areas outside the Park are limited, but include: The grassy area behind Diamond View 3, Burt's Bees - outside of the North Deck, and Tobacco Road Sports Café. Details: Fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. after the USA Baseball game. Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2K1KXG3.
Festival for the Eno
Music; crafts; food and beer. Raises awareness and funds to protect the environment. Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $11-$35. West Point on the Eno Park, 5101 N. Roxboro St., Durham. Info: enofest.org.
Watts-Hillandale Fourth of July Parade and Celebration
Old-fashioned patriotic neighborhood parade; display of antique and modern U.S., state, and foreign flags. Decorate your bikes, wagons, strollers, scooters, and trikes. Wear your red, white, and blue and march with your neighbors. Bring the flag of your home state or country and carry it along with you. Everyone is welcome. Details: Gather at 9:50 a.m.; Parade starts promptly at 10 a.m. Corner of Oakland Avenue and Club Boulevard, Durham.
Kids
Preschool Storytime
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings are welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Thursday, July 5
Support Groups
Durham Memory Café
Memory Cafés provide opportunities for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. Contact: Jordana Brown, 919-354-4924.
Friday, July 6
Outings
Hillsborough Police Department’s Basketball Camp - Registration Deadline
For ages 9-16. Free camp limited to 50 participants. Must provide transportation, lunch and snacks. Applications available at the Hillsborough Police Substation, 501 Rainey Ave., Hillsborough. Details: Camp takes place July 16-20, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Eno River Academy High School Gym, 1100 NC 57 North, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2lcSwL0, 919-296-9542.
Saturday, July 7
Lectures & Discussions
Emma Goldman: American Anarchist
Sally Drucker brings Emma Goldman to life in her character-performance of this anarchist, political activist, and writer from the turn of the century. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2JEADng, 919-560-8590.
Outings
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction are provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. Info: Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet across the entryway road behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Kent Fiala at kent.fiala@gmail.com.
Stream Watch with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 8 a.m. John Kent will lead a volunteer team conducting monthly water quality monitoring at several sites on New Hope Creek. If interested in participating, please contact John at jnkent25@gmail.com.
