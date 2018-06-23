Deputies arrest Durham man for numerous break-ins

A man wanted for breaking into several homes in Durham was arrested Thursday.
Durham County deputies arrested Kenyaetta Norwood of Durham after they found him hiding in the attic of a home on Cozart Street, according to a news release.
Deputies saw Norwood enter the house around 2 p.m., but when they knocked on the door, the person who answered said Norwood was not there. After receiving permission to search the house, deputies determined that Norwood was in the attic.
Deputies ordered Norwood to come out, but he did not. They called in sheriff's office negotiators, and about an hour later, Norwood voluntarily came out of the attic and was arrested.
Investigators had identified Norwood as a suspect in several break-ins around Durham County beginning in May. Items taken from the homes included multiple weapons.
Durham police had arrested Norwood June 10 on multiple charges, but he posted bail and was released later that same day.
Deputies suspected Norwood of breaking in to a occupied home on June 15, but the suspect eluded capture, first by taking a bike and then by leaving in a nearby car.
Deputies eventually tracked him Norwood to the home at 1400 Cozart St., where he was arrested. Detectives then obtained a search warrant for Norwood’s residence on Stennis Court, where they recovered multiple items, including firearms.
Norwood was charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering and is currently in the Durham County jail. Because of Norwood’s previous arrests and status as a repeat convicted felon, the FBI will be taking over cases.
