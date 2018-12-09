Triangle may get less snow but more ice; Duke Energy says thousands in NC without power

The heavy snowfall that coated much of the Triangle in a blanket of white was expected to transition to freezing rain later on Sunday, continuing into the afternoon and making travel dangerous, according to the National Weather Service.

More than 172,000 Duke Energy customers in the Carolinas had lost electricity, as of 8:30 a.m.





Driving conditions were expected remain hazardous at least through Monday.

The central Piedmont, including the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area, is expected to get roughly half as much snow as was predicted Saturday, between 2 and 4 inches in most locations. But the weather service says it could be followed by more ice than expected, up to a quarter inch.

Snow had fallen across North Carolina, with the heaviest amounts in the western part of the state.

In the Triangle, the weather service reported 6.5 inches of snow had fallen in Durham County and more than 4 inches of snow was recorded in Raleigh. About 3.5 inches was reported in Johnston County and about 6.4 in Chatham County.

Wake Forest reported about five inches of snow fell in the town as of Sunday morning.

More snow is possible Monday night, the weather service said, but additional accumulation “should be minimal.”

“This is going to be a snowstorm, not a snowfall,” Gov. Roy Cooper said at a press conference Saturday. “We’re preparing for days of impact, not hours.”

The governor’s office announced it will provide an update at 11:30 a.m.

Snow made downtown Raleigh roads impassable to all but the heaviest trucks. But that didn’t matter to Callie DeBellis, who glided easily on skis.

She cruised down Fayetteville Street and climbed the hill at the Capitol, where the Christmas tree lights flickered from under a coat of white.

“I grew up in the North,” she explained, “but my first winter here was when we had the 20-inch storm, so I thought, ‘Hey, I can live in the South.’ “

The weather service said on Saturday that the central part of the state, including the Triangle, was the most difficult to forecast because of the different types of precipitation expected.





A winter storm warning was in effect for central North Carolina on Sunday, with 3-8 inches of snow expected and about a quarter-inch of ice.

“Even in locations with lesser snow accumulations, the potential for accumulations of snow, sleet, and freezing rain combined will impact travel. Numerous to widespread power outages will be possible,” the weather service said.

In the Triangle, freezing rain was expected to give way to rain around 11 a.m. Wind gusts as high as 31 mph were expected, according to the weather service.

Duke Energy reported power outages in North and South Carolina: 115,657 in North Carolina and 56,811 in South Carolina as of 8:30 a.m.

On Saturday the company said it was bringing in 1,500 utility workers from other states to help.





Here are the latest forecasts as of 8 a.m. Sunday:

Between I-95 and I-85, including the Triangle, Southern Pines, and surrounding areas: Snow is expected to transition to freezing rain during the late morning. 2 to 4 inches of snow, followed by up to a quarter inch of ice is possible. Ice accumulation amounts could be locally higher. Gusty winds of 25-35 mph combined with snow and especially ice accumulation will result in scattered to numerous downed trees and power lines producing power outages.

Along and north of the I-85 corridor, including the Triad region and Roxboro: Storm Total Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Gusty winds of 25-30 mph and heavy snow/ice accumulation will result in scattered downed trees and power lines, and prolonged power outages.

I-95 Corridor Fayetteville to Rocky Mount: One to three inches of snow through early morning, then changing to rain from south to north during the late morning/early afternoon hours.





If the power goes out

▪ Duke Power: 800-769-3766. Duke customers may also receive text notifications for power outages in their area. Text REG to 57801 for text alerts.

▪ Piedmont Electric: Main Office 800-449-2667 or Report Outage 800-222-3107

▪ PSNC: 877-776-2427 (Signs of a gas leak)

Josh Shaffer contributed to this report.