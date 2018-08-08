Durham man charged with second-degree murder in case of body found in parking lot

A Durham man was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection with a July murder.
Demetrius Lynn, 26, was charged with second-degree murder related to the death of Antonio Devon Wright, 33, of Burlington.
Wright was found by Durham officers, police said, shortly before 7 a.m. on July 16, lying in an apartment complex parking lot within the 1400 block of N.C. 54 Highway.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators connected Wright’s death to a domestic disturbance that occurred on July 15 shortly before midnight in the 4300 block of Waterford Valley Drive, police said.
Officers drove to Waterford Valley Drive and found Gerald Braddy, 25, who had been shot in his shoulder, according to police spokeswoman Kammie Michael.
“Braddy told officers a friend had been with him, but he did not know where he went after the shooting,” Micheal explained. “Investigators later learned that Wright was Braddy’s friend who had been with him on Waterford Valley Drive.”
Lynn was charged with second-degree murder in the case, and he was placed in the Durham County jail under a $100,000 bond.
