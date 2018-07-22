Sunday morning stabbing in Chapel Hill sends man to hospital

A man was stabbed by an acquaintance Sunday morning in Chapel Hill, police reported.
Officers from the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the stabbing on Nunn Street shortly after 10 a.m., said police spokesman Lt. Bryan Walker.
Police apprehended the suspect at the scene and took him into custody, Walker added. Both the suspect and the victim were taken to UNC Hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the incident.
Authorities have not released the names of the parties involved nor their medical conditions.
The Carrboro Police Department assisted the Chapel Hill officers in making the arrest.
