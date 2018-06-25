Second suspect identified in Durham case in which man was forced to drive to 3 ATMs

Police have identified a second suspect in a June 14 armed robbery in which a man told investigators he was forced to withdraw money from three ATMs.
John Thomas Weaver, 38, of Durham, was charged for the crime but was not in custody as of Monday afternoon, police said.
A man told Durham police that two people approached him at gunpoint around 1 a.m. June 14 at Cruizers at 2716 Guess said. The suspects told him to get back into his pickup truck.
The suspects also got in the truck and forced the man to drive to three ATMs to withdraw money, according to police.
They told the victim to get out of the truck on East Markham Avenue, and they left in the truck with stolen money, jewelry, a phone and other items, police said.
Officers found the truck in the 800 block of Broad Street around 7:45 a.m. on June 20. One of the suspects, Jesus Mendoza, 31, of Durham was arrested after a brief chase.
Mendoza was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree kidnapping and failure to appear in court on earlier charges of felony possession of stolen goods and resisting, delaying and obstructing officers.
He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $544,000 bond.
Weaver is wanted on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.
Anyone with information on Weaver’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator K. Owens at 919-560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
