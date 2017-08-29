One run not enough as Durham falls to Charlotte on the road

Charlotte’s Cody Asche’s game-winning double in the bottom of the eighth was the perfect counter to Durham’s game-tying run in the top half of the inning, as the host Knights defeated the Bulls, 2-1.
In a quick two hour and 23 minute game, Durham (82-53) struggled to get any runs, finally getting on the board in the top of the eighth when Willy Adames grounded a single to score Mallex Smith. That gave hope to the Bulls, but the Knights (58-78) retook the lead for good on Asche’s first, and only, hit of the evening.
Charlotte struck first when Rymer Liriano hit his 17th home run to start the fourth inning. The two teams, who combined for 14 hits, battled back and forth until the eighth when Adames finally got a run on the board for Durham. But the Knights answered and their defense made quick work of the Bulls in the bottom of the ninth to seal the deal.
Matt Purke (4-5) picked up the win for Charlotte. Al Alburquerque earned the save. Durham’s Jose Alvarado dropped to 0-2 for the Bulls.
