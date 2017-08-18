Willy Adames on fire as Bulls pick up road win over Chiefs

The Durham Bulls strung together eight runs between the fourth and fifth innings, and that would be enough to steal a road win over league-leading Scranton/Wilkes, 10-6.
The Bulls (76-48) and Chiefs (78-46) split a four-game series in Durham last week, and the Bulls were able to get a leg up in this current three-game series after collecting 15 hits, including a three-hit, five RBI night from Willy Adames.
Adames went 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and his final one in the seventh. It was his 31st multi-hit game and his eighth time collecting three hits in one contest. Michael McKenry (1-for-4) and Kean Wong (2-for-5) drove in the other earned runs for the Bulls.
Scranton/Wilkes did most of its damage in the bottom of the fourth inning, cutting Durham’s lead to two runs (8-6), after exploding for four runs. The Bulls pitched a shutout the rest of the way and added two insurance runs - one in the seventh, another in the ninth - to seal the will.
Jess Ames (1-1) picked up the win for Durham. Patrick Leonard continues to have a good road trip, going 3-for-5 at the plate.
