Durham Bulls

Willy Adames on fire as Bulls pick up road win over Chiefs

Herald-Sun Staff

August 18, 2017 11:00 PM

The Durham Bulls strung together eight runs between the fourth and fifth innings, and that would be enough to steal a road win over league-leading Scranton/Wilkes, 10-6.

The Bulls (76-48) and Chiefs (78-46) split a four-game series in Durham last week, and the Bulls were able to get a leg up in this current three-game series after collecting 15 hits, including a three-hit, five RBI night from Willy Adames.

Adames went 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and his final one in the seventh. It was his 31st multi-hit game and his eighth time collecting three hits in one contest. Michael McKenry (1-for-4) and Kean Wong (2-for-5) drove in the other earned runs for the Bulls.

Scranton/Wilkes did most of its damage in the bottom of the fourth inning, cutting Durham’s lead to two runs (8-6), after exploding for four runs. The Bulls pitched a shutout the rest of the way and added two insurance runs - one in the seventh, another in the ninth - to seal the will.

Jess Ames (1-1) picked up the win for Durham. Patrick Leonard continues to have a good road trip, going 3-for-5 at the plate.

