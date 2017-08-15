Bulls stumble on the road, fall to Chiefs by one run

The Durham Bulls couldn’t produce one more run in the ninth inning, falling short to Syracuse, 5-4, on the road.
The Chiefs (46-76) took an early 2-1 lead in the top of the first, and after the Bulls (73-48) tied the game at three in the fifth, Syracuse added two more insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Durham starter Yonny Chirinos dropped to 11-4 this season, surrendering seven hits and all five runs by the Chiefs. Jaron Long (4-4) picked up the win for Syracuse, striking out four batters in seven innings or work.
Bulls’ center fielder Johnny Field got things started for Durham, hitting a double to score Jake Bauers in the first. Kean Wong drove in a run in the second, tying the game 2-2 before Syracuse added one more in the bottom half of the inning to regain the lead.
Willy Adames and Bauers each hit solo home runs for the final two runs of the evening for the Bulls.
The two teams continue their three-game series Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35. Ryan Yarbrough (12-6) will start for Durham. Esmil Rogers (1-1) will start for Syracuse.
