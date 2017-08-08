Louisville Bats bash starting pitcher Michel Roth, post 5-2 win over Durham Bulls

Louisville’s booming bats and two rain delays brought an early end to Michael Roth’s work on Monday night.
The Durham Bulls lefthander endured a rough outing, allowing three home runs in a 5-2 Louisville win at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The International League game saw a pair of 33-minute rain delays with the Bulls removing Roth after the second one in the top of the fourth inning.
At that point, he’d allowed four runs on six hits over just 3 ⅓ innings. He needed 82 pitches to secure those 10 outs.
“He’s been better his last couple of starts,” Bulls manager Jared Sandberg said of Roth. “Obviously he wants to keep the ball in the ballpark. But what happened after the second delay was there were just too many variables. He needed to come out of the game. Pitch counts. Long delays. Our long inning. The smart thing to do was to get him out of there. But he wanted to keep going.”
Adam Brett Walker and Scott Van Slyke crushed back-to-back solo home runs to give Louisville a 2-0 first-inning lead.
In the second inning, Alex Blandino clubbed a solo home run to center field and Darnell Sweeney lined an RBI triple to the wall in left-centerfield for a 4-0 Bats lead.
Durham got a run back in the third inning on Willy Adames’ RBI single with the bases loaded. But Bulls were unable to add any more runs to cut further into their deficit in the inning.
Louisville got the run back in the top of the fourth inning, after the game’s second rain delay, on a Phillip Ervin RBI single off Durham relief pitcher Chih-Wei Hu for a 5-1 lead.
Comments