Bulls blow 3-0 lead, fall to Tides on the road

Durham, riding high from its three-game sweep of Charlotte, starting their three-game trip to Norfolk on a sour note.
The Bulls saw a lead disappear as the Tides bounced back for a 4-3 win at Harbor Park.
Durham (69-42) led 3-0 heading into the fifth inning before Norfolk (51-61) scored four unanswered to hand the Bulls their first loss in four games. Drew Dosch hit a double in the bottom of the 10th inning, scoring Chris Johnson for the walk-off win.
Chaz Roe took the loss for Durham, giving up two hits, both doubles, to Dosch and Johnson in the final frame. Both teams had it going at the plate, as the Bulls collected 12 hits, while Norfolk racked up 11. The defeat put a damper on an impressive day from Jake Bauers, who went 4-for-5 at the plate with 2RBI. Mike Marjama drove in the other run for Durham.
Norfolk got it going in the fifth and never looked back, scoring one run each in the fifth, sixth and seventh inning, before closing the game out in the 10th.
Stefan Crichton (5-0) picked up the win for the Tides.
