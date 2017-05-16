Bulls drop third in a row

A rally in the top of the ninth proved to be too little too late, as Durham fell to division rival Charlotte, 5-3, Tuesday.
The Knights had a 5-0 lead heading into the top of the final inning, when the Bulls finally got on the board. Durham’s Curt Casali hit a two-run double to get things started, then scored on a forced out. With two outs and a runner on base, Willy Adames grounded out to end the game.
The Bulls (23-14) went four innings without getting a hit. The Knights (20-17), scored one run in the second and third innings, and two in the fifth - a two-run home run by Carson Blair - to take control of the game early. Charlotte added an insurance run in the eighth and, despite giving up three runs, handed the Bulls their third consecutive loss.
Reynaldo Lopez (5-1) picked up the win for the Knights, going five innings and striking out six batters. Brent Honeywell (2-4) took the loss for the Bulls. Honeywell, who gave up eight hits while striking out seven, was ejected in the seventh inning. Durham outfielder Mallex Smith was also ejected in the seventh.
