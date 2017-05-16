Delmonico’s homer leads Charlotte to 6-4 win over Durham

Nicky Delmonico hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 6-4 win over the Durham Bulls on Monday.
Zack Burdi got Jake Hager to fly out with runners on first and second to end the game for his fifth save of the season.
The home run by Delmonico, part of a three-run inning, gave the Knights a 2-1 lead before Rymer Liriano hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.
The Bulls cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Casey Gillaspie hit an RBI double, bringing home Willy Adames.
The Knights later tacked on three runs in the fourth when Yoan Moncada hit a two-run single and Danny Hayes hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.
Durham saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jake Bauers hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to cut the Charlotte lead to 6-4.
Charlotte starter Chris Volstad (1-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jacob Faria (4-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over five innings.
For the Bulls, Mallex Smith homered and doubled. Adames singled three times, scoring two runs.
Despite the loss, Durham is 4-1 against Charlotte this season.
