Bulls' Chirinos wins IL pitching honor

DURHAM — Durham Bulls right-handed pitcher Yonny Chirinos was named the International League Pitcher of the Week on Monday for his work last week.
Chirinos, 23, earned wins in both of his during the Bulls’ seven-game homestand at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The Venezuela native went 2-0 with a 1.15 ERA, as he surrendered just two earned runs across 15 2/3 innings.
In his first start on May 8, he went 6 2/3 frames in Durham’s 9-2 win over the Columbus Clippers. He follwed that up on Saturday by tossing a complete game shutout on just 100 pitches in the team’s 5-0 win over the Toledo Mud Hens. Making just his second and third career Triple-A starts, Chirinos struck out 17 batters and walked five, surrendering a total of nine hits.
Chirinos’ complete game shutout was the first of his career. He tied a career-high with his nine Ks. The righty became the first Durham pitcher with a complete game shutout since Justin Marks’ no-hitter at Syracuse on July 16, 2016, and was the first Bulls pitcher to throw a nine-inning, complete game shutout at the DBAP since Jason Hammel did so on May 28, 2007 against Ottawa.
Originally signed in June 2012 as a minor league free agent, Chirinos has spent his entire career in the Tampa Bay organization. He began the 2017 campaign as a member of the Montgomery Biscuits, and was promoted to Durham on May 2.
Chirinos is 4-0 with a 2.55 ERA in seven starts between the two levels. The pitcher of the week honor marks the second time in his career the righty has earned the award, after doing so in July of 2015 in the Midwest League.
