Yastrzemski hits walk-off double in 12th, Norfolk beats Durham 4-3

Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va

. Mike Yastrzemski had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the 12th inning, as the Norfolk Tides beat the Durham Bulls 4-3 on Sunday.

The Bulls took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 12th when Patrick Leonard hit a solo home run. But Bulls relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge allowed a one-out single to Jordan Schafer before walking Johnny Giavotella. Yastrzemski, grandson of Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, lined a double to centerfield and both runners scored to win the game for the Tides (12-17).

Reliever Richard Rodriguez (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one run and three hits over three innings. Kittredge (0-1) allowed two runs and got one out in the International League game.

For the South Division-leading Bulls (20-8), Casey Gillaspie tripled and singled twice. Jake Hager doubled and singled twice.

