Durham Bulls

May 06, 2017 10:48 PM

Adames' run leads Durham to 1-0 win over Norfolk

Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va

.Willy Adames scored the decisive run on an error in the sixth inning, as the Durham Bulls topped the Norfolk Tides 1-0 on Saturday.

Adames scored after he reached base on a forceout and advanced to third on a double by Kean Wong.

Mike Marjama singled three times in the win.

Starter Brent Honeywell (2-2) got the win while Vidal Nuno (0-1) took the loss in relief in the International League game. Ryan Garton struck out the side for his second save of the season.

The Tides were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Bulls' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Unwinding at Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival

Unwinding at Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival 1:49

Unwinding at Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival
The best barista in the country works in Durham 0:37

The best barista in the country works in Durham
Scenes from the drum thumping, Bluegrass playing, hula-hooping Shakori Hills Festival 1:04

Scenes from the drum thumping, Bluegrass playing, hula-hooping Shakori Hills Festival

View More Video

Sports Videos