Adames' run leads Durham to 1-0 win over Norfolk

.Willy Adames scored the decisive run on an error in the sixth inning, as the Durham Bulls topped the Norfolk Tides 1-0 on Saturday.
Adames scored after he reached base on a forceout and advanced to third on a double by Kean Wong.
Mike Marjama singled three times in the win.
Starter Brent Honeywell (2-2) got the win while Vidal Nuno (0-1) took the loss in relief in the International League game. Ryan Garton struck out the side for his second save of the season.
The Tides were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Bulls' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.
