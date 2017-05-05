Bulls starts series against Tides with win

Durham won its third game in a row, heading to Norfolk to defeat the Tides, 5-2.
Jacob Faria (4-0) remained perfect on the season, earning the win after six innings of work, only allowing three hits after surrendering a home run on his first pitch of the night. With the win Faria became the first four-game winner in the International League this season.
Jess Ames and Diego Moreno worked together to blank Norfolk (11-16) the final three innings of the game.
The Bulls scored four runs in the second to take control of the contest. Granden Goetzman, Kean Wong, Jake Hager and Mallex Smith each drove in a run in the fourth, giving Durham a 4-2 lead heading into the sixth. Durham’s final fun came in the sixth when Jake Bauers came home on a Michael McKenry single.
The Bulls, 3-0 on their current road trip, will continue the series Saturday with Brent Honeywell starting on the mound.
Comments