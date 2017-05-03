Stanek, Bulls hold off Braves

Ryan Stanek worked his way out of a jam, with two runners on and no outs, as Durham held on for a 5-4 win over the Gwinnett Braves.
It was the second consecutive win over the Braves. Durham has now clinched the three-game series and have a four-game lead over Gwinnett in the Southern Division.
In the bottom of the ninth with Durham clinging to a one-run lead, Stanek took over for Andrew Kittredge. The Braves first two batters each got on with singles, putting the pressure on Stanek with the tying and winning run on the bases. But Stanek struck out back-to-back batters and Rio Ruiz struck out on a foul tip to end the game.
Yonny Chirinos (1-0) got the win for the Bulls (18-7), who will conclude their series with the Braves (14-11) Thursday before heading to Norfolk for a three-game series. Against Gwinnett, Durham collected 14 hits, but found themselves down 4-1 heading into the fifth inning. The Bulls put up one run each in the fifth and sixth inning, before doubling up and scoring two in the seventh, highlighted by Casey Gillaspie’s two-run shot over the fence. Kean Wong also had a solo home run in the third inning.
Every player in Durham’s lineup had at least one hit and were led by Gillaspie (3-4). Wong, Willy Adames and Granden Goetzman each had two.
