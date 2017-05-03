Bulls take opener over Gwinnett

Mallex Smith and Curt Casali each had three hits, while Ryan Yarbrough went five innings to lead the Durham Bulls to a 6-2 win over the Gwinnett Braves on Tuesday night in the opening game of their three-game series.
Yarbrogh (2-2) struck out seven, while allowing six hits and giving up a pair of runs. Bulls' pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts in the game. Luke Jackson (0-2) took the loss for Gwinnett.
After scoring a pair of runs to match Durham in the first inning, Gwinnett's offense struggled for the final eight innings.
In the third, the Bulls regained the lead at 3-2 as Mike Marjama's second single of the night scored Willy Adames, who doubled earlier in the inning. In the bottom half, Yarbrough gave up a single to Camargo but struck out the next three hitters he faced to keep the Bulls ahead. Between the second and third innings, Yarbrough recorded all six of his outs via strikeout.
Curt Casali increased the Bulls' lead to 5-2 with a two-run single.
The Bulls added another run in the ninth on a wild pitch by Caleb Dirks, allowing Patrick Leonard to score for a 6-2 final.
Game two of the series will be on Wednesday night at Coolray Field (7:05 p.m., WDNC-AM 620, FM 96.5). Right-hander Lucas Sims (2-0, 2.66) is scheduled to start for Gwinnett, while Durham will counter with right-hander Yonny Chirinos (0-0, 0.00).
Comments