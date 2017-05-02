Bulls' Leonard made mark in April

April was a month to remember for Durham Bulls third baseman Patrick Leonard. He became the first Bulls player to earn International League player of the month honors since 2013.
Leonard was named the IL Player of the Month for April on Monday.
The 24-year-old Leonard leads the International League in batting average (.412), hits (35), RBIs (17), and on-base percentage (.474). He is tied for the league lead in runs scored (17), is tied for second on the circuit in total bases (47) and ranks fifth in slugging percentage (.553). Leonard also is batting .385 with runners in scoring position, and .462 with runners in scoring position and two outs.
The Houston native has hit safely in 18 of 22 games played this season, and has reached safely in 21 of 22 contests. Leonard has tallied 10 multi-hit efforts, and is currently in on a nine-game hitting streak in which he's batting .472 (17-36). During a three-game span from April 26-28, the fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2011 reached safely in 11 consecutive plate appearances, producing nine hits and drawing a pair of walks. He went 5 for 5 with a solo home run and a double against the Syracuse Chiefs in one of those games
Leonard's performance helped the Bulls open the year with a 16-7 mark, the best record in the IL and the most wins the team has accumulated in a single month since August of 2015. J.D. Martin was the last Bulls player to win the IL Player of the Month award, when he was tabbed in July 2013.
The Bulls start a six-game road trip on Tuesday with the start of a three-game set against Gwinnett (7:05 p.m., WDNC-AM 620).
Comments