Leonard’s 5 hits pace Durham Bulls to 13-3 win over Syracuse Chiefs

Patrick Leonard was 5 for 5 with a home run and a double as the Durham Bulls took a 13-3 win over Syracuse on Thursday night, wrapping up a three-game sweep of the Chiefs at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Durham's 13 runs and 20 hits were both season highs. Every Bulls batter had at least one hit and seven recorded at least two.
Leonard recorded his second straight multi-hit game and it was the ninth overall for the IL leader in hits (31). He raised his batting average 42 points to .413 to jump from third place to the top of the league over Ruben Tejada of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
After Leonard tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the second, the Bulls added four more in the third with two outs. Jake Bauers had a two-RBI double and then was knocked in by Leonard on a double.
Mike Marjama extended his club-best hitting streak to 13 games with a single behind Leonard. He tried to stretch in a double but was thrown at at second to end the inning but it was enough to get Leonard around for a run and a 5-1 lead.
First baseman Casey Gillaspie (2 for 4) added a solo home run off the bull in the sixth to give the Bulls a 6-1 lead. It followed some sterling defensive play as he recorded three unassisted outs in the second inning to snuff out a Syracuse threat that produced the Chiefs' first run despite getting runners to second and third. He also ended the Syracuse fifth with another nifty one-hop snag on the line for another put out.
Granden Goetzman also continued his hot hitting for the Bulls with a 2-for-3 effort with a double. It was his fourth straight game with two hits.
Bulls reliever Edwin Fierro started the seventh but lasted only two batters and left with an injury. Marjama also was pulled from the game after being hit on the hands by a pitch in the bottom of the eighth.
Syracuse entered the series against the Bulls on a six-game winning streak but left Durham on a three-game skid. Durham, which sits in first place of the South Division, continues its home stand on Friday night against the Buffalo Bisons (7:05 p.m., WDNC-AM 620).
