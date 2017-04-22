Bulls quiet Bats

The Durham Bulls racked up 11 hits, led by Curt Casali and Dayron Varona, to defeat Louisville 7-1 Saturday.
Casali scored two runs, on a double and single, while Varona did the same to score a pair of runs for the Bulls (11-5). Durham jumped out to a 2-0 lead heading into the third, when Louisville (6-10) cut into the deficit thanks to an RBI double from Hernan Iribarren.
The Bulls, however, showed some grit on the round, countering in the top of the next inning when Willy Adames scored Kean Wong. Varona scored on an error in the fifth and Casali drove in one in the seventh. Jacob Faria (2-0) got the win after allowing one run over five innings. Adam Kolarek earned his first save of the season for Durham.
