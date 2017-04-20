Bulls rally in the ninth to take rubber match

Durham locked up a three-game series on the road by winning the rubber match over Indianapolis, 4-1.
The Bulls (9-5) rallied in the ninth, scoring four runs in the bottom half of the inning for the win. Down 1-0, the first four batters reached base for Durham. Curt Casali’s two-run single put the Bulls ahead 2-1. Mike Marjama’s two-run homer was the final nail in the coffin for the Indians (4-10), who went up 1-0 in the sixth. Gift Ngoepe drove in the lone run for Indianapolis.
Marjama was the top batter for Durham, going 3-4. Kean Wong has his second straight multi-hit game, also going 3-4. Ryan Stanek (1-0) earned the win, going two scoreless innings on the hill. Southpaw Ryan Yarbrough only allowed one run in seven innings.
The Bulls will begin a three-game series at Louisville at 7:05 p.m. Friday. Justin Marks (3-1) is scheduled to start versus Sal Romano (0-0).
