Indians hold off Bulls for 8-5 win

The road woes continued for Durham in Indianapolis, as the Bulls fell to the Indians, 8-5, Wednesday afternoon.
Durham (8-5) has now dropped four of their last five games after starting the season 6-1. Even with the debut of Tampa Bay Rays’ top pitching prospect Brent Honeywell, the Bulls couldn’t get over the hump against Indianapolis, who tuned up Honeywell early, getting a pair of home runs.
Durham held a 2-1 lead in the second inning after a two-run home run by Mike McKenry. In the fourth, Jason Rogers put the Indians (4-9) back ahead with his own two-run homer. In the seventh the home team put together three runs thanks to three hits to take a 6-2 lead. The Bulls were able to battle back, pulling to within one run on Granden Goetzman’s first Triple-A home run, but Indianapolis retook control in the eighth.
Goetzman finished with two hits and 3RBIs, while Kean Wong went 3-4.
The third game of the series will be played Thursday at 11:05 a.m. Ryan Yarbrough (0-2) will get the start for the Bulls.
