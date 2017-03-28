Tater tot waffles, brat burgers on Durham Bulls Athletic Park menu this season

In addition to traditional peanuts and Cracker Jacks, Durham Bulls fans have an interactive opportunity to choose their food choices at the ballpark this season.
The Bulls on Tuesday announced eight different homestand food specials for the 2017 season and fans have until Friday to choose which will be available for the season-opening homestand. To place a vote in the poll, click here.
Among the food options created by Bull City Hospitality the team introduced Tuesday are chili mac, brat burgers, tater tot waffles, pepperoni rolls, fish and chips, brussel sprouts, pork chop sandwiches and blue munster burgers.
"Food is a huge part of the gameday experience, and this season we wanted to take the next step in assuring our fans have a variety of food to choose from each time they come to the DBAP," Bulls general manager Mike Birling said. "Our team has created a number of unique, creative and savory delicacies, and we can't wait for our fans to enjoy them."
Through the poll, fans can choose whether Chili Mac, Tater Tot Waffles or Blue Munster Burgers will be available for the first homestand, which begins April 7 and features seven games. The two items not selected will be made available at a homestand later this season.
