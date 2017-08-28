The Hurricanes’ Justin Williams is back. What he thinks about his new/old team

More Videos Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Justin Williams back in the house for the Carolina Hurricanes Justin Williams returned to the Carolina Hurricanes' locker room at PNC Arena for the first time since 2009 on July 17, 2017 and talked about signing as a free agent with the Canes and his goal of helping them return to the playoffs. Justin Williams returned to the Carolina Hurricanes' locker room at PNC Arena for the first time since 2009 on July 17, 2017 and talked about signing as a free agent with the Canes and his goal of helping them return to the playoffs. Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com

Justin Williams returned to the Carolina Hurricanes' locker room at PNC Arena for the first time since 2009 on July 17, 2017 and talked about signing as a free agent with the Canes and his goal of helping them return to the playoffs. Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com