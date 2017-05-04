Chapel Hill girls take Big Eight track title

Chapel Hill dominated the Big Eight girls' track championships at Durham County Stadium on Wednesday, winning three relays and five individual events.
The Tigers finished with 183 points, while Cedar Ridge finished with 104 to come in second. Orange was third (90), while Southern was fourth (72), followed by Southern (72), Northwood (68), Oxford Webb (42) and Northern Vance (21).
Chapel Hill won the 3,200 relay in 10:46.06 with Chloe DeSue, Natalie Hickerson, Sarah Ferriter and Mia Hoover. Cedar Ridge was second (10:52.22), while Northwood finished third (12:04.10).
The Tigers also won the 800 relay with Grace Dodge, Karina Goco, Raquel Ruiter and Jeneice Mason-Carter in a time of 1:50.34. Orange took second (1:51;39), while Cedar Ridge finished third (1:52.15).
The 1,600 relay also went to Chapel Hill as Megan Marvin, Madi Marvin, Ruiter and Katherine Dokholyan finished in 4:09.68, while Cedar Ridge finished second (4:31.11) and Northwood was third (4:33.12).
Dokholyan won the 1,600 in 5:06.68 for the Tigers as teammate Maeve Gualtieri-Reed was second (5:20.48) and Cedar Ridge's Elizabeth Zarzar was third (5:23.40).
"It was a tough race," Dokholyan said. "I ran a huge PR earlier this season and I was hoping to get close to that today but I didn't. Part of it was the heat and part of it was me psyching myself out. But I've got more meets coming up and I am hoping to get closer to my PR in those."
Zarzar came back later and won the 3,200 in 11:55.18 for the Red Wolves, while Chapel Hill's Lena Cohen was second (12:02.69) and Tigers teammate Lilly Crook came in third (12:07.73).
Megan Marvin led a Chapel Hill sweep in the 400 in a winning time of 58.87, while Dodge was second (1:03.61) and Ruiter was third (1:05.53). She also won the long jump with a leap of 15-5, while Southern's Nzia Hall was second (15-0) and Jordyn Snipes of Orange was third 14-11.
Madi Marvin also won the 800 in 2:23.30, while Adalyn Fleming of Orange was second (2:26.90) and Chapel Hill's Madeleine Mount-Cors was third (2:27.67).
Dodge won the triple jump for Chapel Hill as she posted an effort of 32-2.75, while Southern's Sumre Freshwater took second (31-2) and Spartans teammate Hall took third (30-10).
Jesika Richmond of Orange won the girls' 100 hurdles in 16.94, just head of teammate Jordyn Snipes (17.65), while Cedar Ridge's Virginia Nadworny was third (18.01).
"I finally got a (regional) qualifying time," Richmond said. "I wanted a 16.8 but 16.9 is good. I just wanted to go under 17."
In the 300 hurdles, Orange's Kate Burgess won in 49.68, while Richmond was second (50.20) for the Panthers and Oxford Webb's Ajani Johnson took third (51.61.
Orange won the 400 relay in 51.97 with Natalie Darveaux, Kenzi Patrick, Dydney Liner and Alyssa Peckman. Northwood took second (53.54), while Cedar Ridge was third (54.33).
The 100 was won by Northern Vance's Mya Daye in 12.30, while Summer Connor of Southern took second (12.99) and Orange's Peckman was third (13.27). Daye also won the 200 in 25.19, while Conner was runner-up again (27.24) and Spartan teammate Saida Muhammad was third (27.62).
Tessa Sheets of Northwood won the pole vault by clearing 12-0. Teammate Sophia Smith was second (8-0), finishing ahead of Chapel Hill's Roxanne Fortney (8-0) on attempts.
Ajani Johnson of Oxford Webb won the high jump by clearing 5-0. Southern's Nia Hill was second (4-10), coming in ahead of Cedar Ridge's Nina Wayne (4-10) on attempts.
Oxford Webb's Mia Terry on the discus with a toss of 117-5 as Cedar Ridge's Yolanda Simpson was second (112-5) and Samantha Ennis of Northwood was third (104-6). Terry also won the shot put with an effort of 39-6, while Ennis took second (38-9.50) and Cedar Ridge's Briona Torain was third (30-3).
