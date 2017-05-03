Tigers, Wildcats post tennis wins

East Chapel Hill and Chapel Hill each won their first matches of the dual-team tennis tournaments on Tuesday.
East Chapel Hill took a 5-1 win over previously unbeaten Clayton, clinching the match in singles' play. The only match East Chapel Hill dropped was at No. 1 where Kevin Huang lost to Banks Evan 6-0, 6-1. East Chapel Hill's winners were Graeme Zimmermann, who beat Jacob Granger 6-3, 6-3; Ben McLean, who defeated Christoper Riley 6-0, 6-0; Rahul Singh, who beat Dillon Hyde 6-1, 6-1; Sidharth Sirdeshmvkh, who topped Bader Alloush 6-1, 6-1; and Rutledge Smith, who was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Nico Vera.
East Chapel Hill (1-4) will host Wakefield in the second round next Tuesday in the 4-A tournament.
Chapel Hill swept Southern Nash 6-0 in the 3-A tournament. The Tigers got wins from David Mirzoyan, who defeated Seth Whitley 6-2, 6-2; Patrick Dayton, who beat Austin Bissette 6-2, 6-0; Jerry Cai, who topped Jacob Glover 6-1, 6-1; Paul Tsui, who was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Rolando Valladarez; Ethan Botts, who beat Zack Perry 6-0, 6-3; and Zachary Zheng, who defeated Parker Strickland 6-1, 6-2.
Chapel Hill (13-1) next will play the winner between Corinth Holders and Union Pines in the second round next Tuesday.
In the 2-A tournament, Science & Math and Carrboro both won their first-round matches. Science & Math (7-0) defeated Currituck and next will host Goldsboro next Tuesday. Carrboro was victorious over Edenton Holmes and next will play at Croatan, which defeated School of the Arts.
Voyager Academy and Research Triangle won their first matches in the 1-A tournament. Voyager (15-2) defeated East Carteret and advanced to play at Rosewood in the second round. Research Triangle (11-4) beat Gates County and will next play at top-seeded Raleigh Charter.
Voyager's Scearce qualifies for 1-A state tournament
Voyager's Cole Scearce tied for medalist honors in the 1-A Mideast Regional after shooting a 74 at Goldsboro Municipal Golf Course on Monday. He advanced to the 1-A state tournament that will be played Monday and Tuesday at Whispering Pines Country Club in Whispering Pines.
Carrboro's Jacob Stienert qualified for the 2-A state tournament after finished fourth in the 2-A Mideast Region at Vineyard Golf Club at White Lake. Teammate Chris Poor also qualified. The 2-A state tournament will be at Beacon Ridge Golf & Country Club in West End.
Northwood's Gordon Brane and Ben Ramos qualified for the 3-A state tournament on Monday an Tuesday at Foxfire Golf Club in Jackson Springs.
Davidson on USA Today watch list
Orange senior catcher Mia Davidson is one of seven candidates so far for the USA Today All-USA High School Softball Player of the Year Award after the list was released on Saturday.
Davidson leads Orange in batting (.657), RBIs (41), doubles (8) and home runs (9).
"It's a huge honor to be picked among the top players in the nation," Davidson said. "
The award will be determined after all state championships are decided.
King named coach, AD at Hargrave
Former Hillside coach Antonio King recently left his position as running backs coach at East Carolina and was hired to be the next football coach and athletics director at Hargrave Military Academy.
King will be rebuilding a program at the prep school that has not enjoyed much success in recent years. Hargrave is 30-90 in the past 13 seasons, including three of the last five when it has one or zero wins. He takes over for Ben Paris, who went 9-39 in five seasons.
King told the Danville Register & Bee that his decision to return to the high school level was based on his desire to spend more time with his family.
