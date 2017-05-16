Webb’s softball team reacts in disappointment after losing 3-2 to West Brunswick in the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Granville County

May 16, 2017 10:25 PM

West Brunswick ends Webb's record-setting softball season

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

SHALLOTTE

After falling behind 2-0 and rallying to tie the game with two runs in the top of the sixth inning, J.F. Webb lost 3-2 as West Brunswick scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh in the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A softball playoffs on Tuesday night.

Webb coach Leo Brunelli said he was disappointed to see his team’s season come to an end it the fashion that it did but given time there will be a lot to celebrate.

“I am proud of the girls,” Brunelli said. “They fought back from two runs down and had a chance to go ahead. It’s definitely disappointing to come this far and their best player ends the game.

“I think when we have time to reflect, there will be so much good that came out of this season. Right now, we’re just so competitive — 21 wins is a school record, getting to the third round of the state playoffs. We’re not satisfied but in time we look back at the good.”

Webb (21-5) fell behind 1-0 in the first inning but kept it that way until West Brunswick added another run in the fifth. The Warriors scrapped back to tie the game with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, though.

Webb couldn’t get anything going in the seventh and then allowed West Brunswick (23-3) to take the win in the bottom half.

West Brunswick finished with 11 hits against Webb pitcher Mary Anna Clement, who finished with five strikeouts.

Joe Johnson

