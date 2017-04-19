DSA's Green tabbed to coach in State Games

Durham School of the Arts girls' soccer coach Amy Green will have a busy summer as she will coach of the four region teams in the upcoming Powerade State Games.
Green will coach the Girls' North team.
The soccer competition will take place June 24-25 at UNC Greensboro Soccer Stadium. It will include some of the best boys and girls soccer players who soon will go through region tryouts. Registration has opened and the teams will be made up rising sophomores, juniors and seniors.
The opening ceremonies for the State Games will take place on June 16 at the Airbound Trampoline Park in Winston-Salem. The Closing party will be held at Airbound Trampoline Park in Greensboro on June 24.
Athletes can visit www.poweradestategames.org to register for events and view region maps.
Hillside's Lewis signs with Morgan State
Hillside point guard Kelbi Lewis signed to play women's basketball at Morgan State on Monday. Lewis, a four-year varsity player, helped the Hornets to a 25-4 record and an appearance in the third round of the 4-A state playoffs. She also helped Hillside to win the PAC-6 regular season and tournament championships in each of her four seasons.
Northern's Fenlon headed to Methodist
Northern quarterback Luke Fenlon recently signed to play football at Methodist University in Fayetteville. Fenlon also hopes to play baseball at Methodist.
Last season, Fenlon completed 48 of 94 passes for 765 yards and had six touchdown throws as the Knights finished 5-7 overall and third in the PAC-6 with a 4-2 mark.
NCHSAA delivers Matthew aid
Last October in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, the N.C. High School Athletic Association helped raise funds to assist school systems in areas heavily affected by the storm.
More than 100 schools came together and raised $24,131.21. The NCHSAA Board of Directors approved matching funds of $20,000, bringing the total distribution of funds up to $44,131.21 for schools in devastated North Carolina counties.
Funds were distributed as schools requested funds for repair and recovery needs in counties that the Federal Emergency Management Agency designated as disaster areas.
Orange, Cedar Ridge summer camps set
The schedule for youth sports camps at Orange and Cedar Ridge were released this week by the schools.
Orange is offering camps for wrestling, baseball, softball, basketball, soccer and volleyball. Cedar Ridge's camps include soccer, wrestling, lacrosse, baseball, girls' basketball, volleyball and softball.
More information can be obtained from the schools' athletic websites or by inquiring at the schools.
Githens' winning streak ends
After 47 straight victories, the last team to defeat Githens Middle in baseball is the same one to end the Raiders' current winning streak. Carrington Middle defeated Githens 5-3 on Tuesday.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889, @HPreps
