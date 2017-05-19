DSA girls take fourth in 2-A track

GREENSBORO A strong finish in the 1,600 relay at the end of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A track championships pushed Durham School of the Arts to a fourth-place finish on Friday at North Carolina A&T's Belk Track.
The squad of Aaliyah Holloway, Niayla Hairston, Ziya. Bradby and Simi Gbadegesin finished with the second-fastest time despite running in the first of two heats. They finished in a blistering 4:08.95 that was only overtaken in Croatan in the second heat when they posted a 4:07.97.
DSA coach Persephanie McCrae said she was pleased with her team's finish.
"We finished fourth again and brought fewer athletes," McCrae said. "I like the way we competed and I think it looks good for the future for us."
Gbadegesin of DSA was second in the girls' 400 in 58.10 as Payton Russell of North Rowan was the winner in 56.15. She also finished sixth in the 200 in 26.07 as the top spot went to Russell again in 25.14.
DSA took fourth in the girls' 3,200 relay with Grace Rogers, Michelle Kennedy, Destini Gilliam and Destiny Stevons in 10:17.42 as First Flight was the winner in 9:52.86.
In the boys' 3,200 relay, DSA was fifth with Ben Kearsley, Kai Hart, Joey Kreiling and Sam Bloodworth in 8:18.48 as Croatan won in 8:04.03.
Destiny Stevons finished eighth in the girls' 800 for the Bulldogs in 2:27.57. Teammate Grace Rogers finished eighth in the 3,200 in. 12:17.50 as Mariah Howlett of Lake Norman Charter won in 11:02.51.
Angel Bowden of DSA tied for third in the girls' high jump, clearing 5-2 as Joya Blackwell of Hertford County won with an effort of 5-4.
Anaia Brewster of DSA took third in the girls' discus (105-4), while teammate Blamo Snoh was fifth (112-6) as Maya Stanley of Northside won with a toss of 121-8.
Gabrielle Marushack of Science & Math finished eighth in the girls' 1,600 in 5:39.93 as Mariah Howlett of Lake Norman Charter won in 5:03.80.
Scout Hayashi of NCSSM was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 47.69 as Zacora McKnight of High Point Andrews won in 44.71. Unicorns teammate Lawton Ives took fourth in the 3,200 in 9:48.55, while DSA's Ben Kearsley was seventh (9:55..99) as Brevard's Noah Graham won it in 9:35.82.
Carrboro's Quinton Adams finished second in the boys' 400 in 48.77, which was just behind winner Lathan Kee of Shelby (48.59). He also took second in the 200 in a time of 22.22 as it was won by Bruce Squires of Chase in 22.10.
Jack Clemens of Carrboro finished sixth in the boys' 800 in 2:00.50, while Sam Bloodworth of DSA came in seventh in 2:01.33.
The Jaguars also finished second in the 1,600 relay with Elijah Jones, Tabian Sales, Ajani Murdaugh-Wright and Adams in 3:24.87.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889, @HPreps
