Bulldogs top Washington to reach 3rd round

Durham School of the Arts advanced to the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association girls' 2-A soccer playoffs after winning 2-1 at Washington on Thursday night.
DSA coach Amy Green said she is excited for her team, which made it passed the second round for the first time since 2008.
Nona Borden and Emma Brown scored for the Bulldogs.
"It's a great feeling," Green said. "We've prepared ourselves for the postseason and the girls showed up to play."
DSA took the lead in the first half on Borden's goal and held a 1-0 lead at the intermission. Washington tied the game at 1-1 early in the second half before Brown's game-winner came with 7:36 to play.
"We did what we needed to do defensively and offensively," Green said. "We outshot them and we were ready."
DSA's next game will be against the winner between South Granville and Clinton, who play their second-round match on Monday. Green said her team doesn't see this break as time off.
"We're not calling it time off," said Green, whose team likely will play its next game on Wednesday or Thursday. "We're assessing both teams. We've played South Granville twice and we know Clinton is a tough place to play."
A South Granville win, which would be an upset, would have the match at DSA. But more likely the match will be at Clinton, which is the No. 2 seed.
Track regionals
The regional track meets will be held on Saturday and they'll determine who qualifies for the state championship meets in Greensboro next weekend at North Carolina Carolina A&T.
The teams from the PAC-6 will compete in the 4-A Midwest Regional at Southeast Guilford. The Big Eight will be in the 3-A Mideast Regional at Northern Guilford. Teams from the Mid-State and the North Carolina conferences will be in the 2-A Mideast Regional at Franklinton. The North Central Athletic Conference will compete in the 1-A Mideast Regional at Heide Trask.
Individual tennis finals
The semifinals and finals of the state tennis championships will take place today.
The 4-A tournament will be held in Raleigh at Millbrook Exchange Park. Burtlington Tennis Center will host 3-A. And the 1-A and 2-A matches will take place at Cary Tennis Center.
Comments