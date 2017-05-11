Ferguson takes reins of Jordan boys' soccer

D.J. Ferguson has been hired to be the next boys' soccer coach at Jordan.
Ferguson, who was an assistant coach on the boys' team last fall and served as the head junior varsity girls' team in the spring, takes over for long-time coach Don Jones, who is moving into school administration.
Jordan athletics director Shelba Levins made the announcement on Thursday.
"I know he will be a great fit for the team," Levins said. "He did an outstanding job as an assistant last fall and he will be ready for this new challenge. We're moving into a powerhouse conference next year and he'll be ready for it."
Jordan finished 13-7-1 last season and won the PAC-6 with an 11-1 mark before losing in the first round of the 4-A playoffs to Wilmington Laney 3-2 in double overtime.
Tigers top Union Pines in boys' tennis
CHAPEL HILL It came down to the No. 3 doubles match before Chapel Hill secured a 5-4 win over Union Pines in the 3-A boys' tennis dual team tournament on .
Jerry Cai and Zach Bolzan battled Union Pines Blake Deaton and Spencer Lynch into a 10-all tie. They then took the seven-point tiebreaker 7-5 for the 11-10 victory.
“It was very intense, but we played really relaxed and Zach was in his comfort zone, and I was in my comfort zone,” Cai said. “They played so well and it pushed us.”
Chapel Hill will travel to No. 1 seed Rocky Mount (13-0) on Tuesday. Rocky Mount defeated No. 9 seed Western Alamance to advance to the third round.
Girls' soccer
In the 4-A playoffs, Northern and East Chapel Hill saw their seasons come to an end.
East Chapel Hill lost 2-1 at Wilmington Laney, while Northern fell at Raleigh Millbrook 4-2.
Chapel Hill and Northwood are still alive in the playoffs.
Chapel Hill beat Swansboro 4-1 and next will host Jacksonville, which defeated Orange 2-0. Northwood defeated Wilson Hunt 3-1 and next will play at Corinth-Holder on Saturday (6 p.m.).
Meanwhile, Cedar Ridge lost at West Brunswick 2-1
In the 2-A playoffs, defending state champion Carrboro had an easy first round win, while South Granville also earned a win
Carrboro won its opening match 9-0 over Wilson Beddingfield and will host Bartlett Yancey on Saturday (7 p.m.) in the second round. South Granville was a 3-1 winner over Edenton Holmes and next will travel to No. 2 seed Clinton on Saturday (7 p.m.).
Science & Math will play its second-round match tonight (6 p.m.) against Southwest Onslow.
In the 1-A playoffs, Roxboro Community defeated Camden County 4-0 and will next travel to Warsaw Kenan tonight (6 p.m.). Woods Charter also won its first-round match 11-0 over Wallace-Rose Hill and next will play tonight (6 p.m.) at Heide Trask. Granville Central defeated North Duplin 2-1 and will host East Wake Academy in the second round.
