DA finishes 2nd in TISAC golf

Durham Academy finished second behind Ravenscroft on Tuesday in the TISAC golf championship at Croasdaile Country Club.
Quinn Ridley of Ravenscroft shot a 5-under 67 to earn medalist honors.
Ravenscroft shot a team score of 284, while Durham Academy finished at 303. North Raleigh Christian was third (313), followed by Wake Christian (368) and Cary Academy (375).
Ethan Lukes and Jackson Brimfield each fired 73s to lead Durham Academy, while Allen Smith finished with a 75 and Eric Bradford added an 82.
Wildcats rally for win
After splitting in singles, East Chapel Hill took two of the doubles matches against Wakefield on Tuesday in the second round of the 4-A Dual-Team tennis tournament to win 5-4.
Wakefield's top half of the lineup won their singles matches, while East Chapel Hill got wins from Rahul Singh, Sidharth Sirdeshmvkh and Suni DeSilva.
When the competition moved to doubles, the Wildcats got wins from top pair Kevin Huang and Graeme Zimmerman, who defeated Carter and Hardwick 11-9. East Chapel Hill's other doubles win came from DeSilva and Rutledge Smith, who routed Lewis and Boyd 10-0 at No. 3.
East Chapel Hill's next match will be next week at unbeaten Pitt County Conley.
Baseball
Heritage's J.D. Burrows and Hunter Dickerson combined for a one hitter against East Chapel Hill as the Wildcats fell 5-0 in the first round of the 4-A playoffs.
South Granville cruised to a 10-0 win over Croatan and next will host the winner between Dixon and West Bladen in the 2-A playoffs, while Currituck County knocked out Science & Math 3-1.
Softball
The PAC-6 suffered twice in the softball playoffs as Northern and Person lost their first-round games. Northern lost at home to Middle Creek 9-7, while Person fell at a South Central Pitt 10-0.
In the 3-A playoffs, Orange defeated Jacksonville 10-0 and will host the winner between Northern Guilford and Topsail in the second round.
Girls' soccer
Chapel Hill, School of the Arts and Voyager won their first-round matches.
Chapel Hill defeated Swansboro 4-1 in the 3-A playoffs and next will play its next game at home against the winner between Orange and Jacksonville.
In the 2-A playoffs, School of the Arts beat SouthWest Edgecombe 9-0 and will travel to Washington for its second-round match on Thursday.
In the 1-A playoffs, Voyager Academy was a 2-1 winner at Princeton and will be on the road again in the second round when it goes to Whiteville.
Cedar Ridge lost 2-1 at West Brunswick in the 3-A playoffs.
Girls' lacrosse
Chapel Hill, playing in the West Region, upset West Forsyth 12-11. The Tigers will play at Weddington in the fourth round.
East Chapel Hill lost at Raleigh Broughton 20-9.
Boys' lacrosse
Cedar Ride defeated Eastern Alamance 19-10, while Carrboro was victorious 8-7 over Topsail. Cedar Ridge will host Carrboro in the third round on Thursday.
Boys' individual tennis finals
The field is set for the boys' tennis individual finals, which will take place starting Friday. The 4-A finals will be held in Raleigh at Millbrook Exchange Park. Burtlington Tennis Center will host the 3-A finals. And the 1-A and 2-A finals will take place at Cary Tennis Center.
In the 4-A tournament, Jordan's doubles team of Zachory Topper and Davis Cromer will take on Wakefield's Nico Grewe and Blake Carter in the first round.
Kevin Huang of East Chapel Hill and Riverside's Zachery Kim made the singles draw. Huang will take on Viveck Ramesh of Green Hope, while Kim will face Ben Wayand of Green Hope.
In 3-A, Chapel Hill had a qualifier in singles play and doubles, while Northwood had a doubles team make it.
Zack Bolzan and Jerry Cai of Chapel Hill will take on Michael Kronovet and Chris Graveline of Marvin Ridge, while Northwood's Giles Corzine and Sam Earnshaw will face Weddington's Logan Trimp and William Hatt in doubles.
David Mirzoyan of Chapel Hill will take on John Hatala of Marvin Ridge in singles.
In 2-A, Carrboro qualified two doubles teams and two in singles, while Science & Math had two doubles teams and a player in singles qualify.
Ashvin Warrier and Evan Jiang of Science & Math open against Lance Kennedy and Matt Wilhelm of Forbush, while teammates Josh Abrams and Vincent Xia will face Roarke Burton and Adam Drye of Salisbury.
Carrboro's doubles qualifiers were Jason Wykoff and Andre Javen, who will take on Sean Archer and Jander Rodas of Salisbury and Ben Lu and Sam Macy, who will play Samuel Webb and Noah Taylor of Mt. Pleasant.
Zach Anderson of Carrboro will face Thomas McCorkle of Central Academy, while teammate Cole Honeycutt will play Landon Church of West Wilkes.
Depei Yu of Science & Math will play Brandon Norman Surry Central in the first round.
In 1-A, John Hankinson of Research Triangle made the singles field and will face Hunt Harrison of Mount Airy.
