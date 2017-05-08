Prep playoffs hit full stride

Playoff brackets for baseball, softball and girls' soccer were released on Monday by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
In baseball, South Granville was the highest seeded team from the area, earning an overall No. 1 line in the 2-A playoffs. The Vikings, who were runners-up in the 2-A state playoffs a year ago, will be at home until the regional series as long as they win. Their first opponent is Croatan.
Jordan, meanwhile, earned a No. 1 seed, too but the Falcons hold the No. 3 team in the 4-A East Region. Jordan's first-round game will be at home against West Johnston (tonight, 7 p.m.) It is quite a turnaround for Jordan, which was just 4-19 two seasons ago.
In another 4-A matchup, East Chapel Hill will play at Wake Forest Heritage.
In the 3-A playoffs, the Big Eight was able to get its top four teams into the playoffs with Orange sliding in as one of the final teams selected.
Big Eight champions Northwood is a No. 3 seed and will open its playoff run against at home South Brunswick. Chapel Hill will be at Erwin Triton, while Cedar Ridge earned a home game and will host Nash Central.
Orange, which tied for second in the Big Eight with Chapel Hill with an 8-4 conference mark and a 12-12 overall mark, will be on the road at South Johnston.
Orange coach Dean Dease was optimistic that his team would find its way into the playoffs.
Joining South Granville in the 2-A tournament was Science & Math. The Unicorns begin their tournament at Currituck.
In the 1-A playoffs, Voyager Academy will host Mattamuskeet, while Granville Central will play at Manteo.
South Granville, Orange lead softball
Defending 2-A state champion South Granville is picking up where it left off in the playoffs as an overall No. 1 seed. The Vikings start the defense of their championship at home against Southwest Onslow and will play at home until the regional series as long as they win.
Orange earned a No. 2 seed in the 3-A playoffs and will be at home to start against Jacksonville. The Panthers should play their first two game at home before having to hit the road.
In the 4-A playoffs, Northern will be at home against Middle Creek, while Person will go to South Central Pitt. East Chapel Hill will play host to East Wake in its first-round matchup.
Oxford Webb, which was co-champion of the Big Eight with Orange, will be at home to start the 3-A playoffs, too. The Warriors will host Eastern Guilford. Northwood will be home, too. The Chargers will host Wilson Fike.
Carrboro will start in the 2-A playoffs at Dixon.
Granville Central and Oxford Prep made the 1-A playoffs. Granville Central will travel to Southside, while Oxford Prep will play at Perquimans.
Carrboro begins soccer defense
Carrboro enters the 2-A playoffs as the defending state champions and as the No. 1 seeded team in the East Region. The Jaguars start their playoff run at home against Wilson Beddingfield.
School of the Arts will host SouthWest Edgecombe, while Science & Math will be at home against North Brunswick, also in the 2-A playoffs.
In the 4-A playoffs, East Chapel Hill and Northern drew road games to being the playoff. East Chapel Hill will play at Laney, while Northern's trip will be to Raleigh to take on Millbrook.
Chapel Hill and Northwood earned home matches to start the 3-A playoffs, while Orange and Cedar Ridge will be on the road. Chapel Hill will host Swansboro, while Northwood will get a visit from Wilson Hunt. Orange travels to Jacksonville and Cedar Ridge goes to West Brunswick.
In the 1-A playoffs, Research Triangle plays at East Wake Academy, while Granville Central will be at home to face North Duplin. Voyager Academy also is at home and will host Princeton.
Dual-team tennis
Four teams remain alive in the dual-team tennis tournaments. East Chapel Hill will play at Wakefield in the 4-A tournament, while Carrboro visits Croatan and Goldsboro plays at Science & Math. Voyager plays at Rosewood in the 1-A tournament.
Boys' lacrosse
Jordan, coming off an emotional win at New Bern on Saturday, will travel to Cardinal Gibbons for a third-round match in the 4-A playoffs. In the 1-A/2-A/3-A tournament, Chapel Hill visits Orange, Cedar Ridge hosts Eastern Alamance, Northwood goes to Croatan and Carrboro plays at Topsail, all in second-round matches.
