Hillside girls, Jordan boys lead PAC-6 track

The first day of the PAC-6 track championships on Wednesday at Hillside saw the girls from Hillside and the boys from Jordan grab the early lead after most of the field events finals were held and qualifying in the running events happened.
Hillside scored 62 points, while East Chapel Hill was second with 34 points, followed by Jordan (28), Northern (18), Person (17), Cardinal Gibbons (14) and Riverside (6) in the girls' standings.
The boys' competition had Jordan in the lead with 73 points, while Hillside was second with 54.50, followed by Northern (36), East Chapel Hill (33), Person (20), Cardinal Gibbons (11.5) and Riverside (2).
The girls' winners included Kayla Carson of East Chapel Hill in the high jump (5-2), Diana Hill of Jordan in the pole vault (8-0), Bailey McCray of Hillside in the long jump (17-2), Kayla Beasley of Hillside in the shot put (39-11). Cardinal Gibbons won the 3,200 relay in 9:35.91 with Molly McGowan, Caroline Todd, Marissa Bishop and Annie Pierce).
Winners in the boys' field competition were Laderrick Neville of Northern in the high jump (6-0), Caleb Wright of Jordan in the pole vault (13-9), Aaron Pankey of Jordan in the long jump (21-0.50), Aaron McCullough of Hillside in the shot put (50-10) and Jaylen Laws of Hillside in the discus (141-4. Cardinal Gibbons won the 3,200 relay in 7:57.96 with Sam Grelck, Connor Lane, Sam Thornton and Devin Williams.
In the ambulatory events, Hillside's Desmond Jackson won the 100 (13.01), 200 (27.98) and long jump (16-9), while Northern's Miles Hill won the wheelchair 100 (27.95), wheelchair 200 (59.93), wheelchair shot put (14-2) and wheelchair discus (39-10).
The remaining finals were scheduled for Thursday.
NCHSAA adopts playoff changes, conference names
The N.C. High School Athletics Association made several changes during its annual board meeting on Wednesday.
It reduced the number of playoff spots for classes 4-A and 1-A next year from 64 to 48 in baseball, softball, soccer, basketball and football. There will still be 64 playoff sports in 2-A and 3-A for all sports. The change comes with the new realignment plan which has fewer teams in 4-A and 1-A and more teams in 2-A and 3-A.
Lacrosse, tennis and wrestling playoffs will return to predetermined brackets, where bids are solely determined by conference finish.
Another change that was made came in the transfer rule, which says transfers must sit out for two consecutive semesters or 365 days, whichever is less.
And with realignment comes new conference affiliations and conference names. The PAC-6 is going away with the most of the schools dropping down to Class 3-A. Those teams will be rolled in the Big Eight 3-A, which retained its name. The Big Eight will be composed of Cedar Ridge, Chapel Hill, East Chapel Hill, Hillside, Northern, Northwood, Orange and Southern. Person will be moving to the Mid-State 3-A.
Riverside and Jordan, which remained 4-A, will be joining four teams from Wake County — Athens Drive, Cary, Green Hope and Panther Creek – in the Triangle 6.
The Mid-State 2-A will have Bartlett-Yancey, Carrboro, Cummings, School of the Arts, Graham, Reidsville and Science and Math.
The Northern Carolina 2-A will become a 1-A/2-A league with Bunn, Oxford Webb, Northern Vance, Roanoke Rapids, South Granville, Southern Vance as 2-A members and Granville Central and Louisburg as 1-A members.
The North Central Athletic 1-A will be made up of East Wake Academy, Falls Lake Academy, Franklin Academy, Oxford Prep, Roxboro Community, Vance Charter, Voyager Academy.
DSA's Brewster gets Bradshaw scholarship
School of the Arts' Anaia Elizia Brewster was one of eight recipients of the Willie Bradshaw Memorial Endowed Scholarship through the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
Brewster has participated in track, basketball and volleyball at DSA. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. She has received the Mayor’s Award for volunteer service. She plays tenor saxophone and has been accepted at more than five universities. She plans to study pre-Medicine.
The Willie Bradshaw Endowed Scholarship provides $750 of scholarship support to an outstanding African American, American Indian/Alaska Native and/or Asian Pacific Islander American, or Hispanic American student-athlete participating on a sanctioned varsity team at an NCHSAA member school.
