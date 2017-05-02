Jordan ends regular season with win, now waits for playoffs

Jordan baseball coach Aaron Brown wants his team to savor the success they've enjoyed this season without forgetting they still have work to do.
On Monday night the Falcons closed out their regular season with a 13-2 win at Wakefield, ending their competitive slate a few days earlier than most teams in the area. Jordan, which wrapped up the PAC-6 title on Friday with an 8-3 win over Hillside, now is off until its first playoff game on May 10.
Jordan gets the extra time off because of a quirk in its schedule. The Falcons' conference bye week fell at the end of the PAC-6 round robin. They claimed the conference title with an 11-1 mark. Brown was able to get two more nonconference games lined up to tack on after the end of Jordan's conference slate.
"It was something I thought we needed," Brown said. "I wanted to us play some extra games after we finished with the PAC-6 to get ready for the playoffs. By clinching early, that's a little deflating if you don't play again soon."
On Saturday, Jordan (19-5) suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Garner Magnet. Brown said his team didn't play with its usual intensity.
"We played poorly against Garner, but they're going to be a good playoff team," Brown said. "They're the type of team we're going to see in the playoffs.
But on Monday, Jordan played in a manner that pleased Brown.
"We weren't sharp against either Hillside or Garner and we made some mistakes early against Wakefield but we jumped on them and corrected them," Brown said. "Our pitchers were great and I am happy about that."
The Falcons were especially sharp on offense, pounding out 16 hits against Wakefield. Dillon Terwilliger led the way, going 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs. Terwilliger also had three stolen bases. Six other Falcons recorded two hits, including catcher Chris Shepherd (2 for 3, HR).
"We fought hard to win the PAC-6," Shepherd said. "We struggled with out bats against Garner but we bounced back tonight. Going into the playoffs, we need to have our bats going. We don't just want to have the PAC-6 to talk about. We want to keep going after another goal in the state playoffs to win a state championship."
Connor Garcia picked up the win for Jordan as he went 3-1/3 innings. He gave up one earned run on three hits and struck out four. Luke Hutchinson followed with 2-2/3 innings and struck out five. Mike Henry got the mop-up duty in the seventh, allowing one unearned run and getting a strikeout.
"We got this win and now we can get away from it a couple of days and rest up some arms and get refocused," Brown said.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889, @HPreps
