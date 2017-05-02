Durham Academy gearing up for another girls’ lacrosse playoff run

Durham Academy made it look easy at Cary Academy on Monday night, coming away with a 20-4 victory.
Charlotte Easley opened the scoring just 20-seconds in on a quick run and shot that eluded Cary goaltender Naya Chawla. Easley would go on to score six goals in the game.
Despite being a eighth grader, Easley has experience on the Cavaliers varsity lacrosse club. She played as a 7th grader and helped Durham Academy reach the championship game last season. Despite her age, could be considered one of the leaders on the club.
“Charlotte is an impact player for us,” said Durham Academy head coach Debbie Rebosa.
“We don’t really look at age as a factor,” said Easley. “We all have different strengths and weaknesses but it all works together as a team.”
Following Easley’s early goal, Cary Academy tied the game on an individual effort by Grace Goetz. The deadlock at one lasted less than 30-seconds thanks to another goal by Easley. Madison Dunk added two and Easley collected her third and fourth goals of the period to give Durham a 6-1 lead.
“They just needed to get into the groove,” said Rebosa. “We showed up a little later than we wanted to for warm-up and they just needed a little time to adjust and settle in.”
The Cavaliers are comfortably settled in to the season at 12-3, but they have bigger aspirations than a strong regular season. Coming off a loss to in last year’s championship game against Charlotte Country Day, the Cavaliers hope to get back to where they were last year.
“This is a big year for us,” said Easley. “We just have to have a positive mindset.”
Durham started off the season 1-2, but Debosa was never concerned with the slow start, saying that they had starters sick and not at 100 percent to start the year.
“We have some great seniors and leaders on this team,” said Debosa. She specifically mentioned Hannah Pope, Dunk, Lydia Carbuccia, and Ellis Toms as her senior leaders and captains who have stepped up this year. “They are highly motivated and highly organized. They do a lot of work outside of our regular practices.”
Easley also credited her senior leaders for getting the team back on track following the 1-2 start. “Once we realized how close we were last year, we all knew we needed to step it up,” said she. “Our seniors really want to win.”
Durham Academy will have a chance to extract a small measure of revenge on Friday when the Cavaliers travel to Charlotte Country Day for a rematch of last season’s NCISAA championship match. Debosa downplayed the game’s significance and knows that her girl’s will be mentally prepared for the rematch.
Comments