DA shuts out Ravenscroft 5-0 in girls’ soccer

Durham Academy girls’ soccer got back to its winning ways on Friday afternoon, taking care of Ravenscroft by a final score of 5-0.
Coming off their fist loss of the season and playing for the first time in more than a week, the Cavaliers showed no sign of rust against Ravenscroft. They controlled the entire first half, yielding no shots while putting 11 shots on the opponent’s net.
The result was a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Kendall Bushick scored twice in the opening 15 minutes with both goals looking almost identical. Buschick broke in down the left side on both occasions and struck a quick ball to the lower far left corner, past goalkeeper Molly Hutter. Austin Dellinger and Sylvia Soler would add the other two goals.
Erin Dilwig kept the momentum going in the opening minute of the second half, putting in a floater from a tough angle over the head of Hutter and under the crossbar.
Despite the big lead, Durham Academy continued to play positionally sound defense and aggressive on offense. If not for Hutter’s six saves in the second half, including stopping Bushick’s hat trick bid on a breakaway, the score could have been a lot worse for Ravenscroft.
Durham Academy’s win marked their 10th victory of the season and kept them on top of the NCISAA Triangle conference alongside Cary Academy.
