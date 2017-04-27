Wilson’s growth matches Jordan’s in PAC-6 run

The Jordan Falcons clinched a share of the PAC 6 baseball title on Wednesday night with a 4-0 victory at Riverside.
They were led by starting pitcher Tyler Wilson who pitched five and a third, giving up three hits and striking out six for his third win of the season. The junior has been a huge boost for a Jordan club that went 4-19 two seasons ago. Last year, Wilson was used mainly has a reliever, appearing in nine games and posting a 4.50 ERA. This year, Wilson has become the number two starter behind ace Ben Miller and a top-notch closer. In nine appearances on the mound, Wilson has three wins, two saves, and an ERA below 1.00.
“This is his first year pitching full-time,” said Jordan head coach Aaron Brown. “He blossomed over the summer with his arm and told us he wanted to pitch.”
Wilson credits his offseason workouts for getting him ready for this season.
“I worked out at Diamond Fit Performance,” said Wilson. “I put on 15-20 pounds in my lower body so I could drive more and go deeper into games. Then, I added a third pitch. As a reliever you only need two pitches, but you need three or four as a starter.”
Wilson’s drive on his pitches were evident against Riverside. While his breaking pitches weren’t effective thanks in large part to an inconsistent strikezone, Wilson could always rely on his heavy fastball to get him out of a jam.
“He’s been doing that for us all year,” said Brown. “He throws really hard hard and has sharp breaking stuff.”
Riverside had scored 128 runs, second most in the conference and six more than Jordan, heading into Thursday’s game. Simmons said that his team is one of the best hitting teams he’s ever coached. Wilson’s silencing of their bats spoke volumes.
“He came right at them (Riverside hitters) with fastballs,” said Riverside head coach Doug Simmons. “He stuffed it in there when he needed to. When he needed to get out of a jam, he came through for them.”
Wilson got off to a slow start on Thursday, giving up a single and walking two to load the bases with two outs. He managed to get out of the jam on a fielder’s choice and praised his defense for allowing him to settle in.
“My team made plays behind me,” said Wilson. “I felt comfortable letting them hit the first pitch fastball. I have to thank my defense for letting me settle in.”
Brown’s trust in Wilson has paid off for the Falcons. In the two games against Cardinal Gibbons, Wilson has a win and a save, giving up zero runs.
“He’s won some big games for us,” said Brown. “He’s been really good. Ben Miller is our ace, but Tyler has been a great number two.”
