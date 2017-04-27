Jordan shuts out Riverside 4-0 to claim share of PAC-6 baseball title

Jordan collected its 17th win of the season Wednesday night, going into Riverside and shutting out the Pirates 4-0.
The victory gave the Falcons (17-4, 10-1) a share of the PAC-6 regular-season title, which they can claim it all for their own on Friday with another win in their conference finale on Friday at home against Hillside.
Jordan starting pitcher Tyler Wilson pitched five and a third, paving the way for Conor Garcia to finish the game and shutout. Wilson got off to a slow start, giving up a single and walking two to load the bases with two outs. He got out of the inning and then settled in to the tune of six strikeouts to three hits. Garcia closed out the game with a strikeout and four flyouts
Jordan’s first run came in the top of the fourth, courtesy of a number of defensive lapses. Ben Miller led off the inning with a walk and then stole second. He was initially ruled out, but second baseman Chris Allen dropped the ball on the tag. Miller took third on a dropped ball by catcher Kimball Toone and scored when Toone’s throw to third sailed over the head of Varney Whitaker.
Jordan would tack on three insurance runs in the seventh courtesy of a lead off single, four walks, a sacrifice bunt, and an error.
Riverside starter Chris Mitchell did all he could on the mound through six innings, only allowing one run on four hits. He started to lose command in the sixth, leading to the multiple walks and easy runs for Jordan.
It looked like Jordan would get on the board in the third inning, but Mitchell worked out of a no out bases loaded jam thanks to a clever defense play. After striking out Wil Hoyle, Mitchell forced Chris Shepard into a flay ball just in the infield. The infield fly rule was called and Riverside second baseman Chris Allen let the ball drop for the automatic out. Davis Downey, standing at third, took his chances at the plate, heading for home as the ball hit the ground. Allen quickly picked up the ball and threw out Downey at the plate to end the inning and Jordan’s scoring threat.
