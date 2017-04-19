Durham County

April 19, 2017 10:31 PM

Ethan Lukes leads Durham Academy to 4th straight title

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

DURHAM

Durham Academy freshman Ethan Lukes was the only player to break par on Wednesday as he fired a 2-under 70 to take medalist honors in the Durham High School Invitational at Treyburn Country Club.

"It feels great to come out here on this great golf course and play so well," Lukes said. "I was basically feeling good the whole way. I could have gotten a few more putts to drop but it was nice to put up a good number."

Lukes has been playing well for Durham Academy as he also was the medalist in the Cavaliers' regular-season conference match on Tuesday.

"I'm playing some of the best golf I've ever played," Lukes said. "It's fun. I just go shot by shot to hit it the best I can."

Durham Academy had three of the top four individual finishers and easily won its fourth straight team championship with a score of 295. Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill finished second with a 323, while Northern (384), Voyager Academy (413) and Hillside (421) rounded out the team results.

Durham Academy coach Greg Murry said his team's top-three players — Allen Smith, Jackson Brimfield and Lukes — have been consistent all season and that Wednesday's finish was good sign with a month left in the season.

"I am very pleased," Murry said. "I knew our top three would play well here. They like playing at Treyburn. And I was counting on one of my next three to come through with a score and today it was Eric (Bradford), who came through an 80."

Smith recorded an eagle on his final hole at No. 9 to post a 73, which was good enough to tie for fourth place. It was the third straight year Smith finished in the top five.

"That was a nice way to finish," Smith said. "It wasn't my best day but to finish with an eagle will help me sleep a little better."

Riverside's Campbell Rand, who led for much of the round, faltered in the final three holes and fell into a tie for second-place with Brimfield as they both shot 72s.

Josh Bryan was Trinity's top finisher, shooting a 73 to tie Smith for fourth overall. Teammate Angus Isley was next with a 78 to finish sixth, while Jay Winters fired an 80 to tie for seventh.

Northern's top finisher was Jeremy Lott, who finished with a 87.

Cole Scearce was Voyager's top finisher with a 83, while Jordan's Clayson Good shot an 85 as an individual. David Maddox posted Hillside's best round with a 94.

Durham High School Invitational

Par-72 Treyburn CC

Wednesday's Results

18-Hole Results

Durham Academy

295

Trinity (Durham)

323

Northern

384

Voyager Academy

413

Hillside

421

Individual Results

Ethan Lukes, Durham Academy

70

Jackson Brimfield, Durham Academy

72

Campbell Rand, Riverside

72

Allen Smith, Durham Academy

73

Josh Bryan, Trinity

73

Angus Isley, Trinity

78

Eric Bradford, Durham Academy

80

Jay Winters, Trinity

80

Seth Pruitt, Durham Academy

83

Gus Lascola, Durham Academy

83

Cole Scearce, Voyager

83

Clayson Good, Jordan

85

Jeremy Lott, Northern

87

Robert Ferrel, Jordan

91

William Thorp, Trinity

92

Donald Maddox, Hillside

94

Will Keaton, Northern

96

Whitt Kedan, Northern

100

Brandon Grosman, Northern

101

Jack Butler, Jordan

102

Rhys Richard, Riverside

103

John Paynter, Voyager

104

Daniel George, Hillside

105

Elliot Moore, Hillside

109

Tyler McLamb, Voyager

112

Kollin Brown, Hillside

113

Jacob Bobitt, Voyager

114

Clay Ellis, Northern

115

9-Hole Results

M. Dickerson, Riverside

58

D. Thompson, Hillside

59

Kellan McKinney

59

Nick Gore, Riverside

59

Clay McCorkle, Riverside

63

Jaylin Moore, Hillside

63

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Durham students share passion for arts, P.E. with N.C. Sen. Mike Woodard

Durham students share passion for arts, P.E. with N.C. Sen. Mike Woodard 1:01

Durham students share passion for arts, P.E. with N.C. Sen. Mike Woodard
Video: Duke football player Jeremy McDuffie excelling in track and field 0:48

Video: Duke football player Jeremy McDuffie excelling in track and field
9th Wonder on how to succeed in life and hip-hop 1:19

9th Wonder on how to succeed in life and hip-hop

View More Video

Sports Videos