Ethan Lukes leads Durham Academy to 4th straight title

Durham Academy freshman Ethan Lukes was the only player to break par on Wednesday as he fired a 2-under 70 to take medalist honors in the Durham High School Invitational at Treyburn Country Club.
"It feels great to come out here on this great golf course and play so well," Lukes said. "I was basically feeling good the whole way. I could have gotten a few more putts to drop but it was nice to put up a good number."
Lukes has been playing well for Durham Academy as he also was the medalist in the Cavaliers' regular-season conference match on Tuesday.
"I'm playing some of the best golf I've ever played," Lukes said. "It's fun. I just go shot by shot to hit it the best I can."
Durham Academy had three of the top four individual finishers and easily won its fourth straight team championship with a score of 295. Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill finished second with a 323, while Northern (384), Voyager Academy (413) and Hillside (421) rounded out the team results.
Durham Academy coach Greg Murry said his team's top-three players — Allen Smith, Jackson Brimfield and Lukes — have been consistent all season and that Wednesday's finish was good sign with a month left in the season.
"I am very pleased," Murry said. "I knew our top three would play well here. They like playing at Treyburn. And I was counting on one of my next three to come through with a score and today it was Eric (Bradford), who came through an 80."
Smith recorded an eagle on his final hole at No. 9 to post a 73, which was good enough to tie for fourth place. It was the third straight year Smith finished in the top five.
"That was a nice way to finish," Smith said. "It wasn't my best day but to finish with an eagle will help me sleep a little better."
Riverside's Campbell Rand, who led for much of the round, faltered in the final three holes and fell into a tie for second-place with Brimfield as they both shot 72s.
Josh Bryan was Trinity's top finisher, shooting a 73 to tie Smith for fourth overall. Teammate Angus Isley was next with a 78 to finish sixth, while Jay Winters fired an 80 to tie for seventh.
Northern's top finisher was Jeremy Lott, who finished with a 87.
Cole Scearce was Voyager's top finisher with a 83, while Jordan's Clayson Good shot an 85 as an individual. David Maddox posted Hillside's best round with a 94.
Durham High School Invitational
Par-72 Treyburn CC
Wednesday's Results
18-Hole Results
Durham Academy
295
Trinity (Durham)
323
Northern
384
Voyager Academy
413
Hillside
421
Individual Results
Ethan Lukes, Durham Academy
70
Jackson Brimfield, Durham Academy
72
Campbell Rand, Riverside
72
Allen Smith, Durham Academy
73
Josh Bryan, Trinity
73
Angus Isley, Trinity
78
Eric Bradford, Durham Academy
80
Jay Winters, Trinity
80
Seth Pruitt, Durham Academy
83
Gus Lascola, Durham Academy
83
Cole Scearce, Voyager
83
Clayson Good, Jordan
85
Jeremy Lott, Northern
87
Robert Ferrel, Jordan
91
William Thorp, Trinity
92
Donald Maddox, Hillside
94
Will Keaton, Northern
96
Whitt Kedan, Northern
100
Brandon Grosman, Northern
101
Jack Butler, Jordan
102
Rhys Richard, Riverside
103
John Paynter, Voyager
104
Daniel George, Hillside
105
Elliot Moore, Hillside
109
Tyler McLamb, Voyager
112
Kollin Brown, Hillside
113
Jacob Bobitt, Voyager
114
Clay Ellis, Northern
115
9-Hole Results
M. Dickerson, Riverside
58
D. Thompson, Hillside
59
Kellan McKinney
59
Nick Gore, Riverside
59
Clay McCorkle, Riverside
63
Jaylin Moore, Hillside
63
