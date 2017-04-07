Turnaround on diamond at Jordan built on patience

The Jordan Falcons moved to 13-1 on Wednesday night with a 7-2 victory against the visiting East Chapel Hill Wildcats. The 13 wins surpasses last season win total of 12 and ensures them their first winning season since 2013.
The turnaround hasn’t happened overnight for head coach Aaron Brown and his club. Brown inherited a 6-15 club in 2015 and went 4-19 in his first season. Two seasons later, Brown has the Falcons as one of the best teams in the state. And while he is happy with the club’s growth, he remains focused on the bigger picture.
“We really do take it game to game,” said Brown. “It’s not time to look at where we’re at or things like that, but it feels nice to control our own destiny.”
Senior Dillon Terwillger was part of that 2015 club. He’s enjoyed a breakout season at the plate, hitting .400 after hitting .281 last year in an injury shortened season. He believes that the camaraderie between his teammates off the field has played a big part in their on the field success.
“We have really good chemistry,” said Terwillger. “We’re always hanging out together and we just like to have fun.”
Jordan’s lone loss this year came at the hands of Riverside in a game where neither team played particularly well. Jordan committed four errors and made a handful of other mistakes on routine plays. It’s taken that kind of lack of focus for the Falcons to fall.
Brown took nothing away from Riverside and their victory, but knows that his team is as good as they come to beat when they are playing to their full capabilities.
“We stress fundamentals and routine plays,” said Brown. “When we’re making those plays, we’re going to be tough to beat.”
Despite their record at this point in the season, both Brown knows that fans have not seen the best version of the Jordan Falcons.
“We really think they have another level,” said Brown. “We tell them after every game that they have not played a perfectly clean game yet. We slept walk through the first three innings (against East Chapel Hill). If we’re focused and ready to go, there’s another level to this team. We absolutely believe that.”
Terwillger echoed the thoughts on his coach saying, “We’re just reaching our potential. We have another level. We’re going to have some guys come up big and we’re going to make a deep run in the playoffs.”
Jordan will head to Virginia Beach next week for the Hillside Invitational before returning to conference play on April 18.
Despite their 6-1 record in the conference, regular season title is far from guaranteed with Cardinal Gibbons lurking. Jordan won the first matchup 7-3 on the road, but Gibbons will be looking a measure of revenge at Jordan in the rematch on April 21.
