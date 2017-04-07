Falcons' hot start too much for East Chapel Hill to overcome

One goal must have made the Jordan Falcons mad on Thursday night because they came back and scored the next eight in a row to take control of the match and beat East Chapel Hill 15-11.
"We talked about getting out of the gate hot," said Jordan coach Mike Ricucci said. "We wanted to get on the board early and often and for the first seven or eight minutes of the game, we were playing our game."
Jordan junior Jared Halverson scored five of his six goals during that first-half outburst and Falcons' sophomore goalkeeper Robert Eigenrauch made numerous stops against East Chapel Hill.
The Jordan win broke a four-match losing streak against East Chapel Hill.
"It feels really good to get this win, especially after last season" Eigenrauch said. "I think we played real good defensively as a unit. We followed the game plan and it produced some good results."
Jordan built its biggest lead of the match, going up 8-1 midway through the second quarter.
"It's tough to come back and beat a good team when you fall behind 8-1," East Chapel Hill coach Dom Koplar said. "They controlled the faceoffs. They shot well. I thought we fought back with a different mindset once we got down."
But East Chapel Hill used a final-minute rally to cut Jordan's lead in half. The Wildcats scored three goals, including one with two seconds left before the intermission.
The Wildcats also struck early in the third period as Quinn Albrecht, who led his team with three goals, scored with 9:56 left after receiving a pass near the crease and easily shooting it by a defenseless Eigenrauch.
Jack Koonce, who also had three goals for the Wildcats, next scored on a man-advantage play to make it 8-6, a streak of five straight goals for East Chapel Hill as the penalty was on Jordan's Yasir Stroud.
But Halverson ended the drought for Jordan less than a minute later after picking up a ground ball near the East Chapel Hill circle that no Wildcats defenders were able to corral. His score was followed by a Jack Perry bouncer from the top that just made it under the crossbar with six minutes left in the third to make it 10-6.
East Chapel Hill's Aiden Clark got the Wildcats back to within three as he scored with 2:19 left in the third to make it 10-7.
In the final period, East Chapel Hill made a final push with a pair of quick goals. Taylor Greeno scored with 8:35 left in the game from the left and then Albrecht scored nine seconds later after a rare faceoff win to make it 10-9.
"East is well coached and we let them hang in the game," Ricucci said. "They've got good players and they fought tooth and nails. Give them credit for coming back and making it game when at 8-1, it shouldn't have been a game."
But the Wildcats got no closer than two goals the rest of the way.
