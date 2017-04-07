Dillon Terwilliger’s hot bat sparks Jordan by Wildcats

It was another comfortable victory for the Jordan Falcons at home on Thursday night as they swept the season series against East Chapel Hill with a 7-2 victory.
Jordan scored four runs on two hits in the bottom of the third, and a struggling East Chapel Hill offense couldn’t respond. Nick Fajardo led off the inning with a double to the center field gap and quickly advanced to third on a wild pitch. Ryan Wilson drove him in on a fielder’s choice to give Jordan a 2-1 lead.
The real damage came a couple of batters later. Jordan loaded the bases on two walks and an error with two outs. Dillon Terwilliger hit what looked to be a routine pop up to right, but Ryan McGlinn had trouble tracking it. The ball dropped right in front of McGlinn and allowed two runs to score for the Falcons.
Jordan would go on to score another run on an error in the inning, giving them a 5-1 lead after three.
That was more than enough for the Falcons pitching staff of starter Tyler Wilson and relievers Luke Hutchinson, Connor Garcia, and Mike Henry. The four pitchers combined for nine strike outs and only three hits allowed.
The Wildcats had a chance to get back into the game in the top of the sixth and top of the seventh. In the sixth, they loaded the bases with one out, but only managed one run on a walk as Garcia struck out the last two batters with his curveball and fastball. The bases were loaded again in the seventh, this time with two outs, but Henry struck out Ryan Fajack for the game’s final out.
Terwilliger finished 3-3 at the plate, driving in four out of the seven Jordan runs.
